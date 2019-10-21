Phuket hotels slashing the price of rooms | The Thaiger

Patong
Phuket hotels slashing the price of rooms
by Sophie Deviller
Hotels on Thailand’s most popular holiday island are being forced to slash prices, with rooms left vacant and beaches sparse as Thailand’s tourism chiefs struggle with a plunge in Chinese visitors caused by the US trade war and a stronger baht. Phuket was the most visited destination in the country last year, after Bangkok, and a good gauge of the state of its crucial travel industry.
Tourism accounts for 18% of Thailand’s gross domestic product and Chinese holidaymakers make up more than a quarter of total arrivals. But while 2.2 million people from the country visited in 2018, according to official figures, the numbers for January-September were down almost 20% year on year.
Claude de Crissey, the French Honorary Consul in Phuket and owner of about 40 rooms in the Patong Beach area, says Chinese tourists are usually present even during the current low season.
“That was not the case this year,” he said, adding he had to lower his prices by as much as 50%.
The problem is not only in Phuket, with hotels also struggling to fill rooms in the seaside resort of Pattaya on the mainland and on Koh Samui.
Trade tensions with the US have already made some Chinese reluctant to take holidays owing to uncertainty back home, while the Thai baht has risen about 10% against the yuan this year.
A boating disaster off Phuket’s coast that killed 47 Chinese holidaymakers in July 2018 also scared some off.
“We are worried,” said an industry insider, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the topic in a country where tourism provides tens of thousands of jobs. Adding to the headache is the fact that more than 3,000 new hotel rooms are being constructed on the island, raising the question of who will fill them.
“In terms of business, it’s not good,” said Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, vice-president of the association of hotels in Thailand and director of Vijitt Resort.
“Because … we have more hotels, more rooms to sell, we have more restaurants, more coffee shops.”
Still, tourism authority chairman Yuthasak Supasorn said he remained “optimistic.”
“We should reach our goal of 39.8 million foreign visitors.”
However, that is only up from 38.2 million in 2018, much less than the jump seen from the previous year’s total of 35.6 million.
Counting on India
Now hoteliers and tour package operators are targeting visitors from elsewhere, particularly India, which experts see as a huge untapped market.
A rapid expansion of the middle class in India, increased direct flights and visa-free travel have prompted Thailand to revise forecasts upwards.
It now expects two million Indian tourists this year, after an increase of nearly 25% on-year in the first seven months. But for now, the lower arrivals is evident on the streets of Phuket.
“I’ve never seen anything as bad as what it is at the moment,” said Paul Scott from Australia, who said he has been coming to Thailand for 15 years.
He mainly blamed the stronger baht for the drop-off but also the fact that Thailand wasn’t the untouched vacation paradise it once was. “Now it’s not so new … and it’s not cheap,” he said.
SOURCE: AFP
Crime
Now you see him, now you don’t… Patong Police hunt foreigner over $30k theft
PHOTO: Patong Police
Patong Police have yet to develop any tangible leads tracking down a foreigner who made off with US$30,000 in cash from a currency exchange booth in Kalim, north of Patong in Phuket, last Tuesday.
The man is about 168 centimetres tall with grey hair and around 60 years old, Patong police told The Phuket News.
“We have no clue what nationality he is.”
He was last seen at the currency exchange booth wearing a purple polo shirt, blue jeans and black cap. Police have checked hotels in the area, police stations across the island and Phuket Immigration, but have yet to join the dots and come up with firm leads.
“Investigators have checked CCTV in the area and collected what evidence we have but we still do not know the man’s name or where he was staying.”
The man had visited the booth several times before Tuesday, when he disappeared with the $30,000 in US banknotes, according to police.
“It was always small amounts”, he added, noting that the amounts didn’t warrant staff at the exchange booth to check the man’s passport before making the exchange.
The man arrived at the booth again at about 1pm on Tuesday, saying that he had 900,000 baht cash to exchange.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Patong
Phuket authorities confirm alcohol ban Sunday (starts midnight) for 24 hours
Patong
Phuket motorcycle crash leaves one tourist dead, another injured
PHOTO: Kamala Police
The Phuket News reports that an Indian woman has been killed, and her male companion injured, following a motorcycle accident in Patong.
The accident happened last night on the Patong to Kamala road. When police arrived on the scene shortly after 8.00pm, they found the tourists trapped under an SUV, with the 23 year old driver, Worachat Thapachetriwas, waiting at the scene.
The dead woman has been identified as 29 year old Indian national Pragya Paliwal, while the injured man is 27 year old Nitish Mishra, also from India.
Lt Col Somnuek Damkaew from Kamala Police says witnesses reported the man and woman heading south on the bike from Kamala beach while it was raining. Mr Mishra, who was driving, lost control of the bike, which slid across the road, into the path of the oncoming car.
Mr Mishra is being treated in Patong Hospital but there is no further information on his condition at this time.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
