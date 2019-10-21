3 killed as car skids into canal | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
3 killed as car skids into canal
A man and two women were killed after a car skidded off a road and plunged into a roadside canal in Phimai district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Police and rescuers rushed to the scene after being informed of the accident, which occurred at about 2.50pm.
At the scene, they found Toyota car submerged upside down in the water. Three people — a man and two women — had been pulled out of the car by a passerby who stopped on seeing a 14-year-old girl waving for help.
Photo:สื่อสารดับเพลิงกู้ภัย
The rescuers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man and the women, but found they had already died.
The girl, Parichat Kwanruan, was the only survivor. She told police the car was headed from Non Daeng district to Ban Chong Maew village in Phimai district. On the way, she fell asleep, waking up when the car plunged into the canal.
Photo:สื่อสารดับเพลิงกู้ภัย
She managed to get out of the car and wave for help when she saw the passerby driving past the spot. He extracted the other three occupants of the car and called police.
SOURCE: https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/1776329/3-killed-in-korat-as-car-skids-into-canal
Central Thailand
Russian wanted by Interpol arrested in Thailand
A Russian man wanted by Interpol was arrested in Chonburi on Saturday. 52-year-old “Sergey” is wanted in relation to a case involving fraud amounting to more than 20 million baht. Immigration police were notified on 25 September by an anonymous citizen, who claimed that there was a Russian man with an arrest warrant in his name in Russia. Thai Police then contacted the Russian embassy and discovered that the man had arrived in Thailand in December 2011.
Sergey later traveled regularly between Russia and Thailand. His latest activity in Thailand was in September 2018 when he went to extend his stay for 30 days in Chanthaburi. At the time of his arrest he had overstayed his visa for 347 days.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
Central Thailand
Crystal meth worth 500 million baht seized
Acting on a tip-off, police and narcotic suppression officers in Tak province on 18 Oct seized 1.5 tons of crystal methamphetamine, better known as ice, worth more than 500 million baht, according to the Thai-language Khao Sod newspaper.
The drugs were hidden under metal sheets in the back of an 18-wheel truck.
Photo : SAQ News
The truck driver and his assistant said they were hired to deliver the drugs to a dealer in Nakhon Pathom.
It took officers more than an hour to retrieve the pills from the secret chambers under the bed of the truck.
เจ้าหน้าที่ด่านตรวจร่วมเพื่อความมั่นคงบ้านห้วยยะอุ อำเภอแม่สอด จังหวัดตาก จับ 2 หนุ่ม พร้อมรถพ่วง 18 ล้อ ซุกซ่อนไอซ์…
Posted by SAQ News on Friday, October 18, 2019
Source: thairesidents.com
Bangkok
Foreigner arrested for exchange counter robbery
A foreign man was arrested after robbing a currency exchange counter in a Bangkok bank on 16 October. Police worked with Immigration officers and the tourist police to arrest the man, whose nationality has yet to be confirmed.
The man walked to a Government Savings Bank Currency Exchange Counter before pulling out a knife and threatening a clerk. He then ran from the bank with the money he’d received and got away on a motorbike taxi that happened by.
Photo : INN News
Footage from security cameras revealed information that helped lead police to the man, who was arrested a day later in his room. Police are investigating to learn the motive for the robbery and the mental state of the suspect.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
