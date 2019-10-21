Connect with us

Central Thailand

3 killed as car skids into canal

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 hour ago

 on

3 killed as car skids into canal | The Thaiger

A man and two women were killed after a car skidded off a road and plunged into a roadside canal in Phimai district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police and rescuers rushed to the scene after being informed of the accident, which occurred at about 2.50pm.

At the scene, they found Toyota car submerged upside down in the water. Three people — a man and two women — had been pulled out of the car by a passerby who stopped on seeing a 14-year-old girl waving for help.

3 killed as car skids into canal | News by The Thaiger

Photo:สื่อสารดับเพลิงกู้ภัย

The rescuers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man and the women, but found they had already died.

The girl, Parichat Kwanruan, was the only survivor. She told police the car was headed from Non Daeng district to Ban Chong Maew village in Phimai district. On the way, she fell asleep, waking up when the car plunged into the canal.

3 killed as car skids into canal | News by The Thaiger

Photo:สื่อสารดับเพลิงกู้ภัย

She managed to get out of the car and wave for help when she saw the passerby driving past the spot. He extracted the other three occupants of the car and called police.

 

SOURCE: https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/1776329/3-killed-in-korat-as-car-skids-into-canal

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Central Thailand

Russian wanted by Interpol arrested in Thailand

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

24 hours ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

Russian wanted by Interpol arrested in Thailand | The Thaiger

A Russian man wanted by Interpol was arrested in Chonburi on Saturday. 52-year-old “Sergey” is wanted in relation to a case involving fraud amounting to more than 20 million baht. Immigration police were notified on 25 September by an anonymous citizen, who claimed that there was a Russian man with an arrest warrant in his name in Russia. Thai Police then contacted the Russian embassy and discovered that the man had arrived in Thailand in December 2011.

Sergey later traveled regularly between Russia and Thailand. His latest activity in Thailand was in September 2018 when he went to extend his stay for 30 days in Chanthaburi. At the time of his arrest he had overstayed his visa for 347 days.

SOURCE: thairesidents.com

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Central Thailand

Crystal meth worth 500 million baht seized

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

24 hours ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

Crystal meth worth 500 million baht seized | The Thaiger

Acting on a tip-off, police and narcotic suppression officers in Tak province on 18 Oct seized 1.5 tons of crystal methamphetamine, better known as ice, worth more than 500 million baht, according to the Thai-language Khao Sod newspaper.

The drugs were hidden under metal sheets in the back of an 18-wheel truck.

Crystal meth worth 500 million baht seized | News by The Thaiger

Photo : SAQ News

The truck driver and his assistant said they were hired to deliver the drugs to a dealer in Nakhon Pathom.

It took officers more than an hour to retrieve the pills from the secret chambers under the bed of the truck.

เจ้าหน้าที่ด่านตรวจร่วมเพื่อความมั่นคงบ้านห้วยยะอุ อำเภอแม่สอด จังหวัดตาก จับ 2 หนุ่ม พร้อมรถพ่วง 18 ล้อ ซุกซ่อนไอซ์…

Posted by SAQ News on Friday, October 18, 2019

Source: thairesidents.com

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Foreigner arrested for exchange counter robbery

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

Foreigner arrested for exchange counter robbery | The Thaiger

A foreign man was arrested after robbing a currency exchange counter in a Bangkok bank on 16 October. Police worked with Immigration officers and the tourist police to arrest the man, whose nationality has yet to be confirmed.

The man walked to a Government Savings Bank Currency Exchange Counter before pulling out a knife and threatening a clerk. He then ran from the bank with the money he’d received and got away on a motorbike taxi that happened by.

Foreigner arrested for exchange counter robbery | News by The Thaiger

Photo : INN News

Footage from security cameras revealed information that helped lead police to the man, who was arrested a day later in his room. Police are investigating to learn the motive for the robbery and the mental state of the suspect.

SOURCE: thairesidents.com

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 hours ago

ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 days ago

ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย5 days ago

ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย5 days ago

ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย5 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง | The Thaiger
ข่าว6 days ago

หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย3 weeks ago

ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย3 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ3 weeks ago

สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน | The Thaiger
หนัง1 month ago

Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง” | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง2 months ago

อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้

Trending