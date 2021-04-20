Pro-democracy leader “Penguin” has bail application rejected – again | Thaiger

Protests
Pro-democracy leader “Penguin” has bail application rejected – again
The Criminal Court in Bangkok has once again rejected a bail application from anti-government activist, Parit Chiwarak, aka, “Penguin”. The leader of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group had his application refused yesterday, on the basis that there was no reason to overturn previous decisions made by the Criminal and Appeals courts. The bail application had been lodged by Parit’s mother, Sureerat Chiwarak, with a bond of 200,000 baht.
According to a Thai PBS World report, Parit told judges at the Criminal Court that he didn’t recognise judicial proceedings. He said he did not want to defend himself during the hearing as previous rejections of his bail applications meant he had not received justice and this made it impossible for him to find the evidence he needs for his defence. It’s understood the protest leader has also asked his lawyer, Krisadang Nutcharas, to resign.
Parit is being charged with a number of offences, including lèse majesté charges, for his role in an anti-government protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument last November. It’s understood that while in prison, he went on a partial hunger strike and had to be put on an IV drip after prison officers found him in a weak state. The court has set a date of June 25 to examine witnesses for the prosecution, while defence witnesses will be examined on August 13.
Thailand has been rocked by anti-government protests since July of last year, although the recent resurgence of the Covid-19 virus has seen such activity die down. Pro-democracy activists are calling for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, for a re-write of the Thai constitution, and for fresh elections to be held. They are also calling for reform of the monarchy, normally a highly-taboo subject in the Kingdom.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thanathorn suggests 4 changes to government’s handling of pandemic
The former leader of a now-disbanded opposition party has suggested 4 ways the government could improve its handling of the Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, former leader of the Future Forward Party, and now chairman of the Progressive Movement, has posted his suggestions on the group’s Facebook page.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the suggestions relate to the Kingdom’s vaccine procurement and rollout, relief measures, and restrictions to curtail the latest outbreak. While commending the government’s decision to procure vaccines from manufacturers other than AstraZeneca and Sinovac Biotech, Thanathorn says it’s all going too slowly.
“We are unlikely to get any of them before the fourth quarter. I fully support the negotiating team and if it manages to speed up deliveries, Thais will stand to gain. The process is already too slow.”
He was referring to a recent statement from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, in which he said Thailand would attempt to purchase vaccines from Russia and the United States. Thanathorn says the rollout of existing vaccines is also too slow and could be improved. According to data from The Economist, Thailand ranks 128 out of 161 countries in terms of the percentage of its population vaccinated (currently just 1%).
“The vaccination progress to date has reflected a lack of efficiency. The number of doses administered is too low and there appear to be no preparation plans. With good management, the performance and publicity (of the vaccination) could be improved. I believe we can administer 10 million doses a month (as promised by the government). But nobody has told us how.”
Addressing the impact of the economic fallout on businesses, Thanathorn says the tough restrictions imposed during the first wave of the virus has severely affected people, with a lack of adequate measures to cushion the blow.
“Now, we’re in a semi-lockdown with no accommodating economic measures, a highly risky situation. We’re keeping the lid on businesses but offering operators no relief.”
Of the 1 trillion baht Covid-19 stimulus package, he suggests spending the 250 billion baht that remains on 2 groups. Small businesses should have 50% of payroll costs subsidised if they guarantee not to lay off any workers, while people should also be offered a 3,000 baht monthly handout, which Thanathorn insists the government can still afford.
He adds that many people have no confidence in the current administration to guide them through the pandemic. He claims this is a result of the government’s attitude that sees ordinary people as a burden, despite the fact that this latest wave was sparked by the behaviour of the elite.
“The administration must change its mindset and realise that it is their responsibility – people are not the burden. They must handle the situation without discrimination and with full disclosure and sincerity in taking care of people.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
Myanmar junta leader to attend ASEAN summit, activists appalled
Myanmar’s junta or military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, is expected to attend an ASEAN summit in Jakarta where representatives of the bloc are expected to discuss Myanmar’s situation. Thailand’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Tanee Sangrat, made the announcement.
“I can confirm that the Brunei Chair has proposed the date April 24 with the venue at the Secretariat in Jakarta. Several leaders have confirmed their attendance including Myanmar’s MAH [Senior General Min Aung Hlaing]. Some leaders have yet to confirm.”
But Tanee refused to name other leaders and whether or not the meeting will be face-to-face. The announcement drew harsh criticism from activists, including Wai Wai Nu, who have hoped that foreign leaders would not recognise the junta. Last night, #ASEANrejectSAC was among the top-trending on Myanmar’s twitter.”#ASEAN do not legitimise the Myanmar Military junta as a government by inviting MAH to attend the summit. The Junta is illegitimate and illegal.”
The Burmese military overthrew the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy on February 1. Protests against the coup continue across Myanmar and over 700 people have been killed during the crackdown. The whereabouts of Aung San Suu Kyi remain a mystery.
The military has consistently justified the putsch by alleging widespread fraud in November’s elections, which Suu Kyi’s party won in a landslide.
The country’s New Year started yesterday, but it was a somber scene as activists traded celebrations for more protests. According to an AFP-verified video filmed by a resident, the New Year holiday saw soldiers crouched on a street as their commanding officer shouted that he wanted “deaths.” A rescue worker told AFP at least 1 person had died.
“He was shot in the stomach.”
The junta has also issued nightly arrest warrants on state-run media, targetting celebrities, influencers, journalists and prominent activists with large social media followings. Doctors refusing to work under the regime — leaving hospitals unstaffed in a pandemic — have also drawn the wrath of the junta. By last night, the arrest warrants totalled 420.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
New NGO law could target anti-governemnt activists
A controversial new NGO law was drafted with critics arguing it targets activists and the Thai government saying it ensures transparency. The Draft Act on the Operations of Not-for-Profit Organisations was written by the Office of the Council of State in February and debated in the second half of March, but could be passed into law soon. Human rights groups claim the law has provisions that would allow the Thai government to harass civil society groups and activism leaders by qualifying them as non-government organisations, or NGOs. The new law would require NGOs to re-register following new guidelines the government claims will cut down on dubious organisations claiming money but not working for the public interest.
The problem arises because the protests that have plagued the Thai government for that last year often receives backing from foreign groups. A statement from 3 UN Special Rapporteurs worried that the broad language of the law could restrict non-profits working for human rights, with a vague definition of what qualifies as an NGO potentially including any group and enforcing strict NGO regulations on them. Section 1 of the draft states a sweeping goal for the bill.
“[…]to regulate the operation of not-for-profit organizations in the Kingdom to ensure propriety, morality, openness, transparency, and the genuine serving of public and national interest without any hidden and fraudulent agenda.”
This broadness could be used to classify anti-government groups as NGOs and then punish them with little legal recourse. Another section allows authorities to circumvent warrants and advance notice to enter organisations’ offices and copy their emails or other sensitive documents. Equally worrisome are the harsh penalties of up to 100,000 baht in fines and 5 years in jail for those who break the law.
The Union for Civil Liberty stressed that the heavy-handed punishments could dissuade organisations that benefit society by stifling non-profit organisations and prosecuting those that do not sufficiently meet the government’s demands. The Centre for the Protection of Children’s Rights Foundation noted that the NGO law had become much more extreme than the original drafted version. The Bangkok Post suspected the bill is intended to intimidate protest groups calling for democratic reform and rallying against the lese majeste laws.
“The bill will clip the wings of civic agencies that challenge unjust laws and law enforcement. The government must be open to scrutiny. If it practises good governance, there is no reason for concern and the new law should not be used in a dubious way.”
The law has not been enacted yet but is expected to go to parliament later this month after a cabinet review.
SOURCE: Global Voices
