Parit threatens hunger strike if activists charged with lèse majesté are not released | Thaiger

Protests
Parit threatens hunger strike if activists charged with lèse majesté are not released
Protest leader and co-founder of the Ratsadon pro-democracy group, Parit Chiwarak has threatened to go on hunger strike if fellow activists charged with lèse majesté offences are not released. Thailand’s lèse majesté law, officially known as section 112 of the Criminal Code, prohibits criticising, insulting, or otherwise defaming the monarchy. A number of activists have been hit with the charge for their roles in anti-government protests that have been taking place – primarily in Bangkok – since July last year.
Parit, also known by his nickname, “Penguin”, was speaking at the end of a hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok yesterday. The hearing concerned the protests of September 19 and 20 at Sanam Luang, in the capital. 7 activists have been charged with lèse majesté and have had multiple bail requests turned down.
The Bangkok Post reports that activist and human rights lawyer, Anon Nampa, is being held alongside Parit at Bangkok Remand Prison, as are fellow activists Somyot Pruksakasemsuk and Patiwat Saraiyaem. Jatupat “Pai” Boontararaksa, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok and Piyarat “Toto” Chongthep are in custody at Thon Buri Prison, and Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung”, is detained at the Central Women Correctional Institution. If convicted of lèse majesté offences, they could face up to 15 years in prison.
There were around 50 to 60 people in attendance at yesterday’s hearing, including staff from various international organisations and embassies. Also in attendance was Pathomporn Kaewnoo from the organisation, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. Chaos erupted in the courtroom following Parit’s hunger strike threat, which was part of a wider address criticising the court’s role in the conflict.
As Parit attempted to continue speaking, the judge adjourned the hearing, ordering a private session for later that day. Before anyone could leave however, Parit stood on a chair to continue his address, calling for the truth to be told. He then threatened to go on hunger strike unless the activists were granted bail, as is usually the case with those facing lèse majesté charges.
His fellow activist, Panusaya, hugged him and he was then surrounded by supporters who locked arms around him, allowing him to finish his speech to applause.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to be injected with AstraZeneca vaccine tomorrow
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is set to be injected with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow. He initially planned to get the vaccine last Friday, but suddenly cancelled due to worries that the vaccine could be linked to an increased risk of blood clots.
The press is barred from attending the formal vaccination event at the Government House, but the process and injection will be live streamed on Facebook.
Thailand’s top virologist, Yong Poovorawan, will be administering the prime minister’s jab. Yong also injected Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul with the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine last month, kicking off Thailand’s Covid-19 immunisation campaign.
Last Friday, Prayut not only postponed his AstraZeneca vaccination, but the country’s rollout of the vaccine was put on pause after some European countries suspended the use of the vaccine due to a possible increased risk of blood clots. There have only been a few cases of “thromboemoblic events” out of the millions in Europe who got the AstraZeneca jab.
Both the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organisation have stated that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe. Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration daily briefing, spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun also said the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe.
“The vaccination programme in Thailand should continue as planned as there is no known correlation between the blood clots and the said vaccines.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health officials move to quell panic over new Covid cluster in Bangkok
With proactive testing in Bangkok revealing a new cluster of 96 infections in the Bang Khae district, health officials have moved to allay fears of another wave of the virus. Between March 7 and 13, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration tested 4,046 people at various markets in Bang Khae, with 96 testing positive and the remainder still waiting on results.
Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control says conditions in the markets, many of which have low ceilings and poor ventilation, were favourable to the spread of the virus. He has also highlighted the fact that workers wore masks incorrectly.
“Even though vendors wore masks, they still kept them below their noses which defeated the intended purpose. Failing to wear masks properly will heighten the risk of infection.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, the 96 patients found to be infected were all among 2,335 people tested at Wonder Market. They have all been sent to hospital for treatment. 764 others have been found to be negative, with the remainder waiting for their results, along with 1,711 people tested at the nearby markets of Bang Khae shopping centre, Sirisetthanont, Kitti Market, Talat Mai Bang Khae Market, Phasom Market and Talat Klong Kwang.
Opas says that provincial health officials in neighbouring provinces have been alerted to a number of local residents who visited the Bang Khae markets. It’s understood 1 is from Samut Sakhon, 5 are from Suphan Buri, 6 from Phetchaburi, and 3 from Nakhon Pathom. The governor of Suphan Buri, Natthapat Suwanprateep, has already confirmed that 5 locals who visited Bang Khae have tested positive and are receiving hospital treatment.
The DDC is moving to reassure people that the new cluster of infections does not risk becoming more widespread, with Opas pointing out that the markets in question are not wholesale markets and people’s movements are easy to monitor.
“This is a new cluster, but not a new wave of an outbreak. New cases have been found constantly, though the number is still small. However, with cooperation from market operators, vendors and the public, the situation will be brought under control shortly as in the case of Pornpat Market in Pathum Thani which has now re-opened.”
He adds that anyone who visited the markets in the past 10 days and who has lost their sense of taste or smell can have a free medical check-up at any local hospital. Mobile testing units are also offering free tests at a public park near the Bang Khae shopping centre.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
A woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake medical certificates online
A woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake medical certificates online. The raid followed a tip-off that fake medical certificates were available to buy online via a Facebook page.
The suspect said she earned between 250,000 to 500,000 baht a month from the sale of fake medical certificates. Niphaporn Ponghiran aged 33 was arrested at a house on Phetkasem Soi 23 in Phasi Charoen district, Bangkok on Friday by officers of the Patrol and Special Operations Division.
The Facebook page was called “Tongkarn Bai Rabrong Phaet” (Want medical certificates). After the tip-off, Police began an investigation and found that the suspect had been creating fake medical certificates at her home and then selling them online. After the arrest and during questioning, the suspect confessed to opening the Facebook page to sell fake medical certificates six months earlier.
The police recovered from the house a computer, two printers, an ATM card, seven stamps of the Ministry of Public Health, public hospitals, and private hospitals; a “paid” stamp, 500 fake medical certificates from several hospitals, two grams of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
On the computer monitor were images showing how to create a fake medical certificate. Niphaporn Ponghiran informed police she had downloaded and saved files for medical certs from the internet. She then changed the details and added in ID numbers of Doctors/Clinics/Ministry of Public health to the forms and printed them out.
All medical certs have to be stamped and she got the relevant stamps made up through a stationery shop
Police initially charged her with falsifying documents and falsifying official stamps, possession, and use of illicit drugs. She was handed over to Phasi Charoen police station in Bangkok for further legal action.
SOURCE Bangkok Post
