Protest leader Parit sentenced to 15 days’ additional detention for contempt of court | Thaiger

Protests
Protest leader Parit sentenced to 15 days’ additional detention for contempt of court
Pro-democracy activist Parit Chiwarak, aka, “Penguin”, has been handed an additional 15 days’ detention for contempt of court. The leader of the Ratsadon group is already being held at Bangkok Remand Prison on other charges. The new ruling relates to a March 15 incident, in which Parit tried to read a statement at the end of a court hearing, during which he threatened to go on hunger strike if he and his fellow activists were not granted bail.
It’s understood the latest ruling originally sentenced him to a further month in detention, but this was reduced to 15 days due to Parit’s guilty plea and the fact that he is a student without any prior convictions.
Thai PBS World reports that, during the hearing, Parit was shown video footage of his attempts to read his statement after his bail request was denied, with officers’ attempts to restrain him leading to a brief skirmish and the judges walking out of the courtroom.
Parit’s lawyer, Kritsadang Nutcharas, responded by telling the hearing that his client was upset his mother was not allowed to visit him and by the fact that his multiple requests for bail had been denied. According to the report, Parit arrived at the hearing in a wheelchair and appeared tired. He said he didn’t want to cause trouble and has no regrets about being detained but is simply appealing for justice.
Following Parit’s hearing, a letter of complaint written by Anon Nampa was the subject of a court inquiry that afternoon. In the letter, the human rights lawyer and pro-democracy activist, who is also being held at Bangkok Remand Prison, expresses concern at attempts to remove activists from their cells late at night.
Officials claim the detainees needed to be taken for Covid-19 testing. However, 2 of the activists, Chatupat Boonpatthararaksa (“Pai Dao Din”) and Panupong Jadnok (“Mike Rayong”), were suspicious of why such screening would be done late at night, fearing that they might be hurt if they agreed to leave their cell.
The Corrections Department insists doing such screening late at night is normal practice in prisons and that other detainees could witness the practice. Spokesman Veerakit Harnpripan says this was the first time detainees refused to be screened.
The court is expected to rule on March 29.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Protests
Thailand’s media organisations issue joint statement in wake of political violence
The 6 organisations that represent Thailand’s media have issued a joint statement, calling on all sides in the current political conflict to show restraint. The statement comes following ugly scenes at Saturday’s anti-establishment protest in Bangkok. At least 33 people were injured near Sanam Luang, including police officers and journalists. Police officers used tear gas, water cannon, and rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse activists who were allegedly attempting to dismantle barriers preventing them from reaching the Grand Palace.
The joint statement comes from the National Press Council, the Thai Journalists Association, the Thai Broadcast Journalists Association, the Online News Providers Association, the News Broadcast Council of Thailand, and the National Union of Journalists Thailand.
According to a Thai PBS World report, the 6 organisations state that they oppose any form of violence, while stating that, under a democratic system, people have a right to peacefully protest without being confronted with weapons or the use of force. The statement calls on the authorities to clearly inform protesters and media representatives in advance of the action they are about to take to disperse protests, so that violence can be avoided.
The statement also calls on media organisations to follow the guidelines for working in such situations in order to avoid being injured or killed, or having their equipment or vehicles damaged. They urge media agencies to guarantee the safety of staff members and to ensure they have adequate protective gear. They also say reporters at protesters should adopt arm bands that clearly show they are from the media, while still assessing whether or not it is safe to attend such rallies.
Following Saturday’s violent clashes, protesters and a number of academics have criticised the police response, calling on all sides to use peaceful means to resolve their differences. Meanwhile, the police have defended their actions, accusing protesters of resorting to violence first.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Protests
Thai PM to chair National Security Council meeting today following protest violence
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, is set to chair a meeting of the National Security Council today, following violent clashes between police and pro-democracy activists at the weekend. The police have been sharply criticised by academics and protesters, after water cannon, tear gas, and rubber bullets were used against protesters in the capital on Saturday.
According to media reports, the pro-democracy activists were attempting to force their way through a barricade of cargo containers at Sanam Luang, in order to reach the Grand Palace. At least 33 people were injured in the subsequent melee, including a number of police officers and journalists. 20 people have been arrested and face charges of lèse majesté and violating the current ban on mass gatherings.
Thai PBS World reports that as activists were dispersing, some began to run riot along Ratchadamnoen Avenue, destroying portraits of His Majesty the King and damaging potted plants along the route.
Meanwhile, Ekkachai Srivilas from the King Prajadhipok Institute is calling for dialogue between the opposing groups, urging the Reconciliation Committee to focus more on talks instead of carrying out studies and filing reports. The Reconciliation Committee is an initiative created by the government late last year, but activists and government critics have refused to take part, saying the committee is merely an attempt to keep the current administration in power.
Gothom Arya from the Peace Study and Development Centre of Mahidol University is also urging all sides to resolve the conflict through dialogue and peaceful means. He has criticised the use of force by police officers, while also calling on protesters to refrain from the practice of holding leaderless rallies, which he says can lead to injuries or even deaths.
The call for peace talks is echoed by fellow academic, Padtheera Narkurairattana, from Mahidol University’s Human Rights and Peace Study Institute. She says the use of weapons to resolve political disputes will only create more devastation and is calling on the government to listen to the people and resolve the political impasse through dialogue.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Protests
Bangkok police defend action taken during Saturday protests
The Metropolitan Police Bureau has defended its officers amid strong opposition to actions taken against protesters in Bangkok on Saturday. Clashes between police and pro-democracy activists have left at least 33 people injured, including 13 police officers and 3 journalists. According to a Bangkok Post report, a news reporter from Channel 8 TV was injured after being struck by a rubber bullet.
Police arrested at least 20 people on various charges, from violating a ban on mass gatherings to alleged lèse-majesté offences. A spokesman for the MPB says officers’ use of riot control equipment such as rubber bullets, tear gas, water cannon, and batons was in line with international guidelines.
“Violence originated from the protesters’ side and police have to defend the law and protect state assets.”
The Bangkok Post reports that criticism of the police escalated when a video clip showing officers chasing protesters and hitting them with batons went viral. It’s understood the video was filmed at the Chaloem Wanchat Bridge in the Banglamphu area of the capital, with 8 people subsequently arrested. There are reports that a protester was allegedly hit by officers after he’d already fallen down. Some activists abandoned their motorbikes as they fled, while others hid in a restaurant when police deployed tear gas.
Police say they were forced to deploy the tear gas after having Molotov cocktails thrown at them by protesters. However, one activist, named in the Bangkok Post report as 27 year old Rukchanok Srinork, disputes the police’s version of the story, accusing them of starting the violence.
“Violence came from them (police) as they used tear gas and water cannons before protesters did anything. They have helmets, shields, crowd control training. If there is a stone thrown, raise your shields.”
Meanwhile, academic Prinya Thaewanarumitkul from Thammasat University describes the use of rubber bullets by police as, “problematic”, accusing officers of violating guidelines issued by Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.
“According to the OHCHR guideline, guns must be aimed below the abdomen or the legs, but as far as I can see, the guns were parallel to the ground which was unlawful as it could cause people (to lose their) lives. They also deployed the weapons when people were about to disperse, and towards journalists.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
