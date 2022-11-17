Connect with us

Protests

APEC 2022: Protestors clash with riot police in Bangkok, Thailand

Published

 on 

Riot police clashed with protestors at Asoke Intersection in Bangkok this afternoon as world leaders gather in the Thai capital for the APEC Summit 2022.

Due to road closures, the intersection is the closest the public can get to the summit which is being held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre from November 16-19.

Police ramped up security in the city in preparation for the meeting and riot police were deployed in anticipation of protests.

The demonstration held in Asoke outside the entrance of Sukhumvit MRT Station today was entitled, “What’s Happening In Thailand?

Demonstrators made various demands, holding placards that read…

“Expel Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha”

“Stop APEC 2022”

“Release all political prisoners in Thailand”

“Abolish lese majeste laws”

“Free Hong Kong”

“Hang Xi Jinping”

The protest was largely peaceful until the police allegedly confiscated signs and other equipment from demonstrators, which is when some scuffles broke out between protestors and riot police.

A demonstrator told the Thaiger that, “earlier in the day, some protestors were arrested.”

Why are different protest groups coming together and raising all these issues at once?

Demonstrators see the APEC Summit 2022 as the perfect time to raise Thailand’s issues on the global stage.

Not only that, but demonstrators feel safe to come out and protest during the summit, knowing that police wouldn’t dare use brutality or water cannons against protestors – as they did during the pro-democracy protests of 2020 – with world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vice President of the US Kamala Harris just a stone’s throw away.

One demonstrator told the Thaiger she was protesting against foreign land ownership in Thailand…

“The government said they will allow foreigners to buy land in Thailand for 40 million baht… If land costs 40 million baht, how will Thai people buy it? How will farmers afford it?”

apec police bangkok protest

apec summit bangkok protest

apec thailand protest bangkok

apec thailand bangkok protest police

protest apec bangkok police

apec bangkok thailand protest

apec bangkok protest thailand

apec bangkok protest police

protest bangkok apec thaliand police

protest bangkok apec summit thailand

protest apec thailand bangkok

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Protests50 seconds ago

APEC 2022: Protestors clash with riot police in Bangkok, Thailand
Pattaya9 mins ago

Playground’s newest branch opens up in Pattaya
Thailand21 mins ago

Man stabbed by friends over row on politics and Thai PM
Sponsored1 day ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
What you get for $X37 mins ago

What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Coronavirus (Covid-19)38 mins ago

Thai FDA to go after misleading ads for nasal spray supposedly preventing Covid
Thailand50 mins ago

Dead body of unidentified foreign man found in Chon Buri sea
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Myanmar1 hour ago

Burmese junta to release former UK ambassador, Australian economist, and Japanese journalist
Thailand1 hour ago

A carjacking monk high on drugs drags police on high-speed chase
Thailand2 hours ago

Body of missing French tourist found in southern Thailand
Pattaya3 hours ago

Indian tourists injured in fight with ganja seller on Pattaya’s Walking Street
Thailand3 hours ago

Residents in a Chiang Rai district forced to breathe poisonous hydrogen cyanide for months
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket restaurant managers arrested for selling parrotfish
Thailand4 hours ago

Police auction off water buffaloes seized from drug dealer in northeast Thailand
Politics4 hours ago

VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
Southeast Asia5 hours ago

Amnesty International calls on Thailand to help stop Myanmar violence
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending