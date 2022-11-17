Protests
APEC 2022: Protestors clash with riot police in Bangkok, Thailand
Riot police clashed with protestors at Asoke Intersection in Bangkok this afternoon as world leaders gather in the Thai capital for the APEC Summit 2022.
Due to road closures, the intersection is the closest the public can get to the summit which is being held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre from November 16-19.
Police ramped up security in the city in preparation for the meeting and riot police were deployed in anticipation of protests.
The demonstration held in Asoke outside the entrance of Sukhumvit MRT Station today was entitled, “What’s Happening In Thailand?”
Demonstrators made various demands, holding placards that read…
“Expel Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha”
“Stop APEC 2022”
“Release all political prisoners in Thailand”
“Abolish lese majeste laws”
“Free Hong Kong”
“Hang Xi Jinping”
The protest was largely peaceful until the police allegedly confiscated signs and other equipment from demonstrators, which is when some scuffles broke out between protestors and riot police.
A demonstrator told the Thaiger that, “earlier in the day, some protestors were arrested.”
Why are different protest groups coming together and raising all these issues at once?
Demonstrators see the APEC Summit 2022 as the perfect time to raise Thailand’s issues on the global stage.
Not only that, but demonstrators feel safe to come out and protest during the summit, knowing that police wouldn’t dare use brutality or water cannons against protestors – as they did during the pro-democracy protests of 2020 – with world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vice President of the US Kamala Harris just a stone’s throw away.
One demonstrator told the Thaiger she was protesting against foreign land ownership in Thailand…
“The government said they will allow foreigners to buy land in Thailand for 40 million baht… If land costs 40 million baht, how will Thai people buy it? How will farmers afford it?”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
APEC 2022: Protestors clash with riot police in Bangkok, Thailand
Playground’s newest branch opens up in Pattaya
Man stabbed by friends over row on politics and Thai PM
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Thai FDA to go after misleading ads for nasal spray supposedly preventing Covid
Dead body of unidentified foreign man found in Chon Buri sea
Burmese junta to release former UK ambassador, Australian economist, and Japanese journalist
A carjacking monk high on drugs drags police on high-speed chase
Body of missing French tourist found in southern Thailand
Indian tourists injured in fight with ganja seller on Pattaya’s Walking Street
Residents in a Chiang Rai district forced to breathe poisonous hydrogen cyanide for months
Phuket restaurant managers arrested for selling parrotfish
Police auction off water buffaloes seized from drug dealer in northeast Thailand
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
Amnesty International calls on Thailand to help stop Myanmar violence
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
Disturbing video of Myanmar junta allegedly torturing victim goes viral
A Guinness World Record for miscarriages has Chinese woman embroiled in birthing debate
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Thailand welcomes 50,000 foreign tourists in one day
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle1 day ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Malaysia3 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Thailand3 days ago
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
-
Crime3 days ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Events3 days ago
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok