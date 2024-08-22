Beloved gay penguin dies in Sydney (video)

In a tearful farewell, Sphen, the gentoo penguin who captivated the world as part of a famous same-sex power couple, has died at the age of 11.

Sphen and his partner, Magic, shot to global fame in 2018 after falling in love at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium and later adopting and raising two chicks. Their heartwarming story touched millions and even inspired a Mardi Gras float, became part of Australia’s education syllabus, and was featured in the Netflix series, Atypical.

The Sea Life Sydney Aquarium expressed its deep sorrow at Sphen’s passing, highlighting his significant impact as a symbol of equality and conservation.

The aquarium’s general manager, Richard Dilly, stated that the loss of Sphen is heartbreaking to the penguin colony, the team, and everyone who has been inspired or positively impacted by Sphen and Magic’s story.

“We want to take this opportunity to reflect and celebrate Sphen’s life, remembering what an icon he was.”

Sphen’s health had deteriorated in the days leading up to his death, leading the aquarium’s veterinary team to make the tough decision to euthanise him earlier this month. An investigation into the cause of his decline is ongoing.

Magic, Sphen’s partner of six years, was taken to see his body, a gesture meant to help him understand that Sphen would not return. Heartbreakingly, Magic began to sing, a call that was soon echoed by the rest of the penguin colony.

The focus now shifts to Magic as he prepares for his first breeding season without Sphen. Sphen is survived by their two fostered chicks, Sphengic, known as Lara, and Clancy, reported BBC News.

Fans have poured out their grief on the aquarium’s condolence message board.

“You taught the world so much. We will never forget you.”