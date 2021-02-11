Myanmar military commander pens letter to Thai PM | The Thaiger

Protests
Myanmar military commander pens letter to Thai PM
Myanmar military commander is opening a line of communication with Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha detailing why a coup was staged to seize power after a democratic election in the state.
Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing explained why the Tatmadaw had to stage a coup and asked for help to support democracy. He alleged that fraud took place in the November 8 democratic election. The country’s electoral commission had dismissed the army’s complaints of fraud. Prayut responded by saying he always supports the democracy of Myanmar, but won’t interfere with its internal affairs.
“At the very least, we are supportive of the democratic process in Myanmar, while what we also have to do is maintain relations (with Myanmar) as well as possible because that will benefit all Thai people and border trade (with the neighbouring country). Thailand supports the democratic process. The rest is up to him to see how to proceed.”
Prayut says the issue is sensitive but warned that he was not supportive of anti-Myanmar coup protests inside Thailand. Hundreds of Burmese people recently gathered outside the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, joining their home country in the largest anti-coup demonstration in over 10 years.
Last week’s coup saw Aung San Suu Kyi‘s house arrest, after being voted in officially as a State Counsellor in a landslide democratic victory for the National League for Democracy on November 8, 2020. Her arrest now comes after being accused of illegally possessing walkie-talkie radios.
Her supporters say the reason for the arrest is bogus and are challenging the coup that has brought a halt to a unstable 10 year road to democracy. Anti-coup clashes on the streets of Myanmar have led to a woman being shot and critically wounded in which the USA and UN condemned the military’s use of force against the protesters. That woman, according to her doctors, is not expected to survive. One youth leader, Esther Ze Naw, says those who are against the coup cannot stay quiet.
“If there is bloodshed during our peaceful protests, then there will be more if we let them take over the country.”
Thousands of demonstrators took to the main city of Yangon, or Rangoon, which included hundreds of government workers and a group of policemen from the eastern Kayah state. The large protests have prompted the military to issue a night curfew and restrictions on gatherings in the state’s larger cities.
Thailand News Today | Thailand fallout from Burmese coup | February 3
With potential sanctions and boycotts against Myanmar likely following the military coup, the Thai-Myanmar Business Council says Thai investors are concerned their businesses in the neighbouring country will be affected.
As for now, it’s unclear what effect the coup will have on Thai-owned businesses in Myanmar. The country’s economy, already battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, is expected to slow down with foreshadowed sanctions from a number of nations. The US has already threatened sanctions against Myanmar.
A court has rejected a police request to further detain 2 of the 3 activists arrested following a protest at the Burmese embassy in Bangkok on Monday. Thai and Burmese activists gathered to protest the military coup in Myanmar and the detention of several government figures, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.
Police arrested 3 suspects in total. Suspects can only be held for up to 48 hours without a court order, so police had submitted a request to detain 2 of the arrested men until February 13. They have been accused of throwing weapons, including smoke grenades, at officers attempting to disperse the protests. Both have also been charged with illegal assembly, provoking unrest, and violating the emergency decree and the Disease Control Act. The third suspect was arrested for using loudspeakers without permission.
The court questioned the 2 men via video link before rejecting the police request to detain them for further questioning.
50 and 60 protesters gathered outside the Burmese embassy last Monday, following the early morning Burmese Army coup, and when officers tried to disperse them, they were attacked with missiles that included smoke bombs, bricks, and rocks. Police report that 14 officers were injured.
Pattaya City has launched the “Welcome Back Pattaya” campaign to lure tourists back to the city as Covid-19 situation keeps improving… much to the relief of the local traders. The campaign aims to attract domestic tourists and is expected to boost the local economy after many businesses in the province were ordered to close last month.
Schools, entertainment venues, gyms, pools among others were allowed to reopen on Monday. Travel restrictions for people entering the province were also lifted.
Health officials in the central province of Samut Sakhon have taken the unprecedented step of sealing off 7 factories, where 40,000 migrant labourers live and work, until at least the end of February. The action is aimed to halt the spread of Covid-19 from the coastal seafood market hotzone. Over 9,000 infections have been found in those 7 factories, which have already been restricted for some time.
Nearly all of the fish markets and factories in Samut Sakhon, which has recorded around 12,000 cases of the virus, have also been sealed off. The public health department says there is little indication that transmission has spread to the wider Samut Sakhon community.
A former assistant manager of a local bank branch in Pattaya is currently under arrest after he allegedly scammed numerous foreigners and Thais into a dodgy investment scheme, using invalid documents to fake transactions.
Around a dozen foreigners have so far filed a complaint with the Pattaya City Police against the bank branch’s former assistant manager Chaisit Sappermphool on fraud charges. At this stage of the investigation the local police say there are millions of baht involved and up to 400 victims in the scam.
The dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital is calling on Thai people to have faith in Covid-19 vaccines and cooperate with efforts to halt the spread of the virus. Dr. Prasit Watanapa says Thailand needs to build up herd immunity if the virus is to be suppressed. With over 100 million people now vaccinated worldwide, Prasit used his broadcast to update Thais on results so far.
He says early findings give cause for optimism, with a decrease in the number of new cases and less harmful side-effects from vaccines. A number of countries have now embarked on huge vaccination programs, with Israel leading the way. The US has so far vaccinated nearly 7% of its population, the UK has vaccinated nearly 13%, while Israel has vaccinated a massive 34% of its population to date.
Police arrested 3 people on drug charges and seized more than 2 million methamphetamine pills in busts in Saraburi and Phetchabun. The suspects were allegedly involved in a major illegal drug operation related to major cases in Bangkok and allegedly smuggled drugs from Laos to the border province Loei. Police say another suspect is on the run.
The suspects allegedly admitted to transporting the drugs, earning 50,000 baht to 70,000 baht each time. Police say they seized 2.1 million methamphetamine pills, a 9mm pistol and a pickup truck, which police say was used to transport the drugs.
795 new Covid-19 infections have been announced over the past 24 hours – 783 local infections and 12 imported – raising Thailand’s total to 21,249 since the start of the outbreak….tripling the country’s total over the past 6 weeks.
Of the 783 local infections, 759 new cases were found in communities of Samut Sakhon province, and 24 others were detected in hospitals.
The cases from Samut Sakhon comprised 662 Burmese migrants, 92 Thais, 3 Cambodians and 2 Lao people.
What’s happening in Myanmar? The background noise that led to an Army coup
Myanmar’s military has assumed control of the country in a coup in the early hours of Monday, February 1st.
It wasn’t a total surprise as some of the Military’s leaders had been huffing and puffing out load about the November general elections when Aung San Suu Kyi’s NLD party won all but 33 seats of the 476 seat national parliament. A landslide by any measure.
State counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel laureate, and several other NLD leaders were arrested in early-morning raids, conducted with military precision. It was a bloodless coup by the generals complained of election fraud in the November 8 election. They cited alleged evidence in their reasons for the coup. None has been presented to the Burmese people at this time.
The Army say they will take control for 12 months under emergency powers granted to them in the county’s constitution… a constitution cobbled together by the generals to ensure they never really lost a grip on the control levers.
Court rejects police request to further detain 2 activists from Burmese embassy protest
A court has rejected a police request to further detain 2 of the 3 activists arrested following a protest at the Burmese embassy in Bangkok on Monday. Thai and Burmese activists had gathered to protest the military coup in Myanmar and the detention of several government figures, including Aung San Suu Kyi.
Police arrested 3 suspects in total, who have been named in a Bangkok Post report as 19 year old Pannaphat Chantharangkun, 20 year old Kiattisak Phanrenu, and 21 year old Witchapat Sikasiphan. Suspects can only be held for up to 48 hours without a court order, so police had submitted a request to detain Pannaphat and Kiattisak until February 13. They have been accused of throwing weapons, including smoke grenades, at officers attempting to disperse the protests. Both have also been charged with illegal assembly, provoking unrest, and violating the emergency decree and the Disease Control Act. The third suspect, Witchapat, was arrested for using loudspeakers without permission.
The court questioned Pannaphat and Kiattisak via video conference before rejecting the police request to detain them for further questioning. Piya Tawichai from the Metropolitan Police Bureau says officers have evidence to prove Pannaphat and Kiattisak threw missiles at officers and are also compiling evidence against the leader of the We Volunteer group, Piyarat Chongthep, who it’s believed organised Monday’s protest.
The police say between 50 and 60 protesters gathered outside the Burmese embassy on Monday and when officers tried to disperse them, they were attacked with missiles that included smoke bombs, bricks, and rocks. 14 officers were injured, with bus stops, public parks and walls vandalised. Police say they are compiling further evidence to support the charges against those arrested and others.
Gosport
Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:30 am
Wise man
Fred glue
Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:55 am
What is democracy, I am 70 years old, and still don’t understand it. We all get one vote each too alect our leader. And we have a winner, that person is the intrim light house keeper for 4-years. Until we vote again….
When that person is the victor on goes the iron fist. It might be your prime minister, or president.
Australia tells other countries what too do, and so does Great Britain, and the eu, and last but not least the u.s.a president tells other countries what too do.i think democracy has gone past its use by date.
What have we achieved under this banner. Sure we have got healthy & safety, but this Covid-19 is a different matter we will get through it some how. Is democracy just for peace and prosperity. Too buy a house these days you need a king of englands ransom. What do we do we go too the bank and borrow money too buy a house. Absolutely huge amounts too, 90% of it we borrow from the bank. A family of five in one house. Dad is the only worker, he takes home $900 a week. House payments a week let’s say $450. There is food bill, children’s school, insurance, electricity, car payments, children’s weekend sports, petrol & rego, water. e.t.c.
And also payments for your council rates ever quarter. And they have got too put clothes on there backs.
So I think democracy is having a lend of us. We can’t survive at this rate we need change too proceed how we all do this I don’t know. Things that we buy here in Australia is just so out of control. Even narcotic drugs are so dear.
(So they tell me) Too have a $100 note in your back pocket & you go down the shop too buy a few things, you come back home $3.00. left .And you still didn’t get the things that you wanted. I have a grand niece who has been excepted in the university in Melbourne to the coarse that she has chosen,,, great & a lovely smart kid.
It will cost a nice tidy some of $450,000. Australian, from start too finish. What’s going on there I said. That’s the price they said too me, pay or don’t get educated,,,, way too go democracy………..