Phuket’s tourism representatives petition PM over ban on local vaccine purchase | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket’s tourism representatives petition PM over ban on local vaccine purchase
Representatives from various tourism associations on the southern island of Phuket have reacted with dismay to a government ban on local administrations and the private sector purchasing Covid-19 vaccines. In January, the Public Health Minister stated that the government was not opposed to local authorities purchasing their own vaccine supplies, provided the jabs had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. However, Anutin Charnvirakul now appears to have done a U-turn, declaring that such purchases are not authorised. His statement comes amid growing criticism of the pace of the government’s own vaccine rollout.
The announcement has frustrated several tourism groups in Phuket, who had been hoping to fund the vaccination of 70% of the island’s population with a view to achieving herd immunity and being able to re-open to international tourism from October 1. They have voiced their dismay in a letter to the PM, in which they petition for the ban to be reversed.
“The Phuket economy is heavily dependent on tourism, accounting for 94% of provincial income. Almost 8 months without inbound and domestic flights last year made all stakeholders suffer from a lack of cash, mounting debts, and increasing lawsuits regarding financial disputes.”
The letter goes on to point out that the resurgence of Covid-19 late last year has all but destroyed what was left of the tourism sector on the island. The Bangkok Post reports that a survey carried out by the Prince of Songkla University reveals that per capita income in Phuket plummeted between February and September, 2020. And while the national poverty threshold was at 3,044 baht a month for that period, in Phuket, the average monthly income was just 1,984 baht.
14 associations, including the Federation of Thai Industries in Phuket and the Phuket Chamber of Commerce have signed the letter. Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi from the Thai Hotels Association says while hotel revenue improved slightly this month, the sector continues to struggle. Over 100 hotel workers lost their jobs this week as hotels could not afford to retain them. She points out that while provinces within driving distance of Bangkok may see an uptick in tourism during the Chinese New Year holiday, places like Phuket and Chiang Mai continue to suffer due to infrequent flights.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Human trials of Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccine to begin next month
Thailand’s Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, says the first stage of human trials of a locally-produced vaccine will get underway next month. The jab is a joint collaboration between the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation and the Faculty of Tropical Medicine of Mahidol University. It’s understood the vaccine has performed satisfactorily in animal testing, showing an ability to stimulate immunity.
Pannee Pitisutthitgan from the Tropical Medicine Department says human trials will take place in 3 stages. Phase 1 will involve 210 volunteers and will be conducted over 2 months, to determine the ideal dosage. In phase 2, researchers will trial 2 of the most effective dosages on 250 participants, with the aim of gaining enough data to move to phase 3 by the end of 2021.
Once the vaccine has successfully completed all 3 phases, the vaccine manufacturers will seek approval from the Food and Drug Administration and, once that has been granted, the jab will go into production locally.
According to a Thai PBS World report, Kiatipoom Wongrachit from the Public Health Ministry, says the GPO is very experienced in the production of flu vaccines and is collaborating with Mahidol University’s Faculty of Tropical Medicine, with support from the US-based Program for Appropriate Technology in Health.
Meanwhile, Veerapong Poomirattanaprapin, from the Faculty of Tropical Medicine, says his department has more than 30 years’ experience in testing various vaccines, including those used against bird flu, dengue fever, cervical cancer, HIV, and the seasonal flu. He adds that the Thai volunteers in next month’s trials will be either given the vaccine or a placebo. Those who show positive results will also take part in phase 2 trials.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Tourism
Pattaya, Phuket, launch campaigns to re-ignite tourism
The normally vibrant tourist hotspots of Pattaya and Phuket are aiming to re-ignite domestic tourism, now that the Covid-19 resurgence appears to be on the decline. Both locations had become completely dependent on domestic tourists following the first wave of the virus, but then had to contend with a second blow when Covid-19 staged a comeback in December. Now, the Bangkok Post reports that both holiday spots are hoping to lure the tourists back once more.
Pattaya has launched a campaign known as “Check in Chon Buri Free 500”. Guests who check into a hotel anywhere in the eastern province of Chon Buri will be rewarded with a 100 baht coupon, which can be redeemed at around 130 restaurants, spas, and tourist attractions. On the first night, 5 coupons will be handed out, up to maximum of 10 coupons for 2 nights. Thitiphat Siranatthasikun, from the Association of Chonburi Attractions, says the promotion is only open to guests from outside the province. Further information (in Thai) can be found HERE.
Meanwhile, Phuket has also launched an online campaign called “Have You Ever”, aimed at reviving tourism on the southern island. Phaithun Silapawisut from Phuket’s provincial administration organisation has called on Thais to share the campaign on Facebook, to encourage people to visit the island.
Governor Narong Wunsiew says that the natural beauty of the island means it doesn’t have to invest much to lure people back, adding that a new promotional video will highlight Phuket’s main attractions. He says the damage done to the tourism sector by the pandemic means it must now fight back to rebuild its economy.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 157 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death
157 new Covid-19 cases and 1 new death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 4,909 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 23,903 Covid-19 infections and 80 coronavirus-related deaths.
Out of the 157 new cases, 106 cases were detected in active case finding with 104 in Samut Sakhon and 2 in Samut Songkhram. 38 cases were linked to high risk areas, including 28 cases in Samut Sakhon. 13 cases were detected in quarantine for people entering Thailand from overseas.
A 65 year old woman from Samut Sakhon died after testing positive for Covid-19. The woman had laryngeal cancer, hyperlipidemia and chronic kidney disease. She was infected by a family member. 5 of the 8 people in her family were infected with the virus.
The woman had a Covid-19 test on December 29 when she went to a private hospital for a dialysis treatment. Her symptoms got worse and she started to have difficulty breathing. She was transferred to a hospital in Bangkok where she was put on a respirator. She had a tracheostomy to help her breathe, but there was bleeding around the tube and then fungus was detected in her blood. She died on February 8.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
