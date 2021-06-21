Connect with us

Pollution

Oil slick and ‘tar balls’ wash up on Phuket’s beaches – what caused it?

Thaiger

Published 

19 seconds ago

 on 

What caused it? We visit Nai Yang beach as volunteers are part of a huge beach clean up involving oil slick ‘tar balls’ that have washed ashore Phuket beaches creating a huge mess. Here’s Michelles’ Facebook page…

https://www.facebook.com/Sustainable-Mai-Khao-102076665030960/

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pollution20 seconds ago

Oil slick and ‘tar balls’ wash up on Phuket’s beaches – what caused it?
Best of2 mins ago

Top 5 Ice Cream Shops in Bangkok
Best of17 mins ago

Top 5 Japanese Restaurants in Bangkok

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Thailand42 mins ago

Bangkok police are “ready” for Thursday’s protests
Thailand2 hours ago

Parachutist dies after being smashed into cliff face, falling into forest
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Covid cluster spreads from Yala to other southern provinces
Thailand3 hours ago

Proposed start date now July 15 for “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand4 hours ago

Ministry of Interior backtracks on decision to prioritise ThaiBev for vaccine allocation
Tourism5 hours ago

Hotel association survey shows average occupancy at around 6%
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Another doctor urges caution over hasty reopening plans
Hua Hin5 hours ago

Wild elephant breaks into home and raids kitchen in Hua Hin – VIDEO
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket reports sixth Covid-19 death in current outbreak
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 3,175 new cases and 29 deaths
Chon Buri6 hours ago

Lockdown in 3 Chon Buri locations to control Covid-19 spread
Best of6 hours ago

Top 5 River Cruises to take in Bangkok
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending