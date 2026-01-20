Phuket hotel worker in DJ room break-in case released on 50,000 baht bail

Photo via Channel 8

Phuket Provincial Court granted bail to the hotel security employee accused of attempting to break into a female DJ’s room, allowing his release on 50,000 baht yesterday, January 19.

The attempted break-in at Holiday Inn Resort Surin Beach came to public attention after a Thai female DJ, Mirinda Malinrattanawadee, shared details of the incident on he Facebook account on Friday, January 16. Her post quickly went viral on social media and led to the arrest of the suspect, 39 year old Kanisorn.

Kanisorn was initially reported as the head of the hotel’s security guards. However, the hotel later clarified that his official position was Loss Prevention Supervisor (LP Supervisor).

Photo via Facebook/ Mirinda Nalinrattanawadee

His duties reportedly included preventing theft and fraud, ensuring the safety of guests and staff, and coordinating with other departments on security-related matters. Several Thai media outlets also reported that Kanisorn is a former soldier who previously held the rank of private first class.

According to the video footage shared by Mirinda, Kanisorn shouted “Hey!” outside her room before pressing the doorbell. When there was no response, he used a master keycard to open the door. He was unable to enter as Mirinda had secured the door with the internal latch.

Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center

Police said security camera footage showed Kanisorn attempting to enter multiple rooms on the same floor before reaching Mirinda’s room.

As of now, investigators have not disclosed details of his interrogation or clarified whether the motive behind the attempted break-in was theft, sexual intent, or another purpose.

Thai hotel security worker attempted to break into guest's room
Photo via Facebook/ Mirinda Nalinrattanawadee

Kanisorn was charged with attempting to break into a dwelling at night, an offence punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

According to RD News Online, the Phuket Provincial Court later approved his temporary release on 50,000 baht bail. The court also ordered him to wear an electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet, regularly report to authorities, and comply with additional conditions set by the court.

