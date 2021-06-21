Connect with us

Thailand

Bangkok police are “ready” for Thursday’s protests

Jack Arthur

Published 

18 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: sirkillex/Flickr

Police in Bangkok are readying themselves for rallies that are planned for Thursday, which makes the 89th anniversary of the June 24, 1932 revolution by the Khana Ratsadon. The revolution made Thailand go from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional one.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau’s commissioner, Piya Tawichai said today that he anticipates 4 groups to demonstrate in 3 days. The groups are:

  1. The “Mu Ban Thalufa” group has planned a gathering the October 14 memorial, beginning at 1 pm
  2. The “Prachachon Khon Thai” group, which plans to start its rally the Government house at 12. They want the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
  3. The “New Generation of Democratic People of Nonthaburi” group plans to rally at the Democracy Monument, beginning at 11 am
  4. The “Samakkhi Prachachon” led by Jatuporn Prompan, pans to rally in front of the Government House. The time was not specified.

Piya says the MPB is “prepared” for the rallies without going into specifics.

He did caution that Bangkok and its inhabitants must adhere to the executive decree that disallows crowds gathering while the Covid-19 situation persists. He says if the decree is violated, rally organisers could finish legal consequences.

Deputy police spokesperson, Krisna Pattanacharoen says that since last July, 150 people have been arrested on charges related to political rallies. This extends to people who “instigated” illegal gathering on social media.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand18 seconds ago

Bangkok police are “ready” for Thursday’s protests
Thailand1 hour ago

Parachutist dies after being smashed into cliff face, falling into forest
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Covid cluster spreads from Yala to other southern provinces

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Proposed start date now July 15 for “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand3 hours ago

Ministry of Interior backtracks on decision to prioritise ThaiBev for vaccine allocation
Tourism4 hours ago

Hotel association survey shows average occupancy at around 6%
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Another doctor urges caution over hasty reopening plans
Hua Hin4 hours ago

Wild elephant breaks into home and raids kitchen in Hua Hin – VIDEO
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket reports sixth Covid-19 death in current outbreak
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 3,175 new cases and 29 deaths
Chon Buri5 hours ago

Lockdown in 3 Chon Buri locations to control Covid-19 spread
Best of5 hours ago

Top 5 River Cruises to take in Bangkok
Tourism5 hours ago

KLM to increase flights to Middle-East, Asia as border restrictions ease
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Restaurant operators repeat calls for financial aid
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending