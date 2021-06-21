Bangkok police are “ready” for Thursday’s protests

Police in Bangkok are readying themselves for rallies that are planned for Thursday, which makes the 89th anniversary of the June 24, 1932 revolution by the Khana Ratsadon. The revolution made Thailand go from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional one.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau’s commissioner, Piya Tawichai said today that he anticipates 4 groups to demonstrate in 3 days. The groups are:

The “Mu Ban Thalufa” group has planned a gathering the October 14 memorial, beginning at 1 pm The “Prachachon Khon Thai” group, which plans to start its rally the Government house at 12. They want the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha The “New Generation of Democratic People of Nonthaburi” group plans to rally at the Democracy Monument, beginning at 11 am The “Samakkhi Prachachon” led by Jatuporn Prompan, pans to rally in front of the Government House. The time was not specified.

Piya says the MPB is “prepared” for the rallies without going into specifics.

He did caution that Bangkok and its inhabitants must adhere to the executive decree that disallows crowds gathering while the Covid-19 situation persists. He says if the decree is violated, rally organisers could finish legal consequences.

Deputy police spokesperson, Krisna Pattanacharoen says that since last July, 150 people have been arrested on charges related to political rallies. This extends to people who “instigated” illegal gathering on social media.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

