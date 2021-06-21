Monday Covid Update: 3,175 new cases; infections rise in the Deep South

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration recorded 3,175 new Covid-19 cases today. Thailand now has 33,859 active cases, a slight increase since the count recorded yesterday after a downward trend over the past few weeks. 29 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 1,658.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 221,306 Covid-19 infections including 192,443 found in the recent and most severe wave of infections. The recent wave, which started in Bangkok’s nightlife districts, spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 people. Of the new cases reported today, 140 were found in correctional facilities.

Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with 60,366 cases reported in the recent wave. 624 new infections were confirmed today. Cases are also still high in provinces surrounding the capital.

A Covid-19 cluster in the Deep South province Yala has infected more than 400 people in 11 provinces, according to a spokesperson for the CCSA.

Provinces with the highest number of new cases…

Province New cases Total since April 1 Bangkok 624 60,366 Samut Prakan 544 13,294 Nakhon Pathom 359 3,063 Chon Buri 187 6,291 Samut Sakhon 179 5,498 Pathum Thani 165 6,417 Nonthaburi 117 9,745 Pattani 84 1,097 Yala 74 866 Songkhla 61 2,655

