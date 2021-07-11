Politics
Burmese junta election commission claims 11 million fraud cases
After the election in Myanmar last November, the military was unhappy with the results, claimed mass fraud, and overthrew the government, seizing power in a coup in February. Independent observers and analysts have yet to find any probable voter fraud in the election. But perhaps they weren’t looking in the right place because the military junta’s election commission just turned in their fraud report uncovering 11 million cases of voter fraud across every corner of the country in the general election.
Yes, the Burmese election commission, hand-picked by the military junta, managed to find what no one else could and in huge numbers. The junta claims to have caught cheating in each and every one of Myanmar’s 315 constituencies across the country with a total of 11 million instances of fraud last November.
In an announcement in the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper, run by the junta, they said that errors in voter registration were not mistakes but rather premeditation actions to commit fraud. The coup leaders say they found instances of votes cast by people without citizenship, and duplicate registration scattered around the country.
Before you write off election results as a sham, you should be aware that no other independent source outside the junta was able to identify or confirm any of these 11 million fraud cases. In fact, the Asian Network for Free Elections observed more than 400 polling stations during voting and said that the election results were fully representative of the will of the Burmese people.
They even went further to say that election irregularities were against the favour of the winning party, the National League for Democracy. The Covid-19 pandemic and various conflicts around the country disrupted standard voting procedures and made the election less free and fair than the 2015 election.
27.5 million people voted despite the pandemic and hardships and the NLD won 396 of the 476 seats up for grabs, giving them a resounding majority of the 664 seats in the 2 branches of Burmese Parliament. The military junta that now controls the country and claims election fraud won 33 seats.
Following the decisive loss, the military staged a coup and imprisoned NLD leaders like Aung San Suu Kyi. The junta maintains the widespread fraud was propagated by the winning party and has hinted that it may dissolve the NLD in response to their commission’s voter fraud findings.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post and BBC
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Burmese junta election commission claims 11 million fraud cases
UPDATE: Beauty pageant scandal leads to Covid cluster, participants face potential prosecution
3 found dead in Nakhon Ratchasima mushroom nursery
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
618 Sinovac vaccinated medical workers get Covid-19
Covid infected mother gives birth to Covid-free son
Phuket order says visitors must test negative for Covid before granted entry, with exceptions
Protesters run “car mobs”, focus on eroding coalition parties | VIDEO
Covid UPDATE: 9,539 new cases, provincial totals
Justice Ministry looking for 411 people that were falsely imprisoned people, says they’re owed compensation
Pattani bomb and gun attack injures 5 police in their truck
2 days of Phuket drug raids takes in 7 suspects, 2,000 methamphetamine pills
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
Bangkok beauty pageant suffers Covid scandal
New poll shows many have unfavourable feelings toward government’s handling of plastics factory fire
The Sandbox Guarantee – taking the ‘what ifs’ out of travelling to Thailand
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
All Thai AirAsia July flights cancelled; airlines cope with lockdown
Monday Covid Update: 6,166 new cases, Delta variant on the rise, provincial totals
Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
- Crime3 days ago
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
- Bangkok1 day ago
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
- Bangkok2 days ago
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces