Border clash: 2 Burmese men attacked in Bangkok in mistaken identity

A group of Thai men attacked two Burmese nationals at a market in Bangkok, mistakenly believing them to be Cambodian. Thai netizens widely condemned the attackers and called for peace and unity among people of all nationalities.

The physical assault came to light after the Facebook page ซีนิว วิวเวอร์ 4K (Cnew Official) shared photos and video footage of the incident yesterday, July 24. The caption read:

“This incident just happened at Sai Nate Market in the Ram Inthra area. A group of Thai men, who claimed to be patriots, assaulted two workers while they were buying food. They are Burmese, not Cambodian. This is unacceptable!”

In the video, the group is seen approaching two workers in orange shirts and asking, “Where are you from?” Before the victims could respond, one man punched one of them in the face, who then collapsed.

A man in a red shirt again demanded to know their nationality. When the victims identified themselves as Burmese, the man was heard saying, “OK, not Cambodian, right?” before walking away.

The manager of the two Burmese workers told the Hone Krasaw news programme that he accompanied the victims to file a police report at Khannayao Police Station following the attack.

He also urged fellow Thais not to commit similar acts of violence, noting that these migrant workers were uninvolved in any border conflict.

The group of attackers is believed to be the same gang involved in a previous assault on a Cambodian worker at a fish shop. In the earlier incident, the man in the red shirt, reportedly a former Thai boxer, was filmed slapping the Cambodian victim.

The ex-boxer demanded that the Cambodian man speak to the camera in his native language, asking the Cambodian military to stop harming innocent people. The man remained silent and smiled nervously before being slapped.

The ex-boxer faced a strong backlash from Thai netizens, prompting him to delete the video from his Facebook account. It is not known whether the Cambodian victim filed a police report.