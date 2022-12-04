6 months in, Bangkok Governor Chadchart rated highly

A new poll shows that after six months in office, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt remains popular with a high approval rating. An impressive 81.55% of people polled said that they were satisfied with Chadchart’s performance as governor so far. Only 18.47% of those who answered the poll said they were not satisfied. Chadchart was elected as governor in May in a landslide victory.

The National Institute of Development Administration conducted the poll by telephone between November 25 and November 30. They polled 1,500 eligible voters who are over the age of 18. Respondents came from a variety of different incomes and levels of education and were employed in an assortment of different jobs.

Only 7.93% of people polled said they were not satisfied at all with his job performance, pointing to continued unresolved issues such as seasonal flooding, and constant traffic. Another 10.54% said they weren’t very satisfied, again citing no clear improvements to problems.

Some 42.6% of people said they were moderately satisfied with Governor Chadchart’s progress so far, saying that they could clearly see improvements in Bangkok. Finally, 38.93% gave the governor the highest rating, applauding him for his hard work and dedication to the role.

The poll interviewed respondents more in-depth about 17 different categories and ask them to rate the capital city governor’s performance as either very good, moderately good, not very good, or not good at all. Respondents could also decline to answer.

How is Chadchart doing? Very good Moderately good Not very good Not good at all No answer 1 Increasing green areas and public parks 39.07% 36.40% 13.33% 9.13% 2.07% 2 Promotion of tourism in Bangkok 38.13% 40.54% 11.33% 7.53% 2.47% 3 Promotion of sports 34.84% 38.40% 16.40% 9.00% 3.13% 4 Handling of cleanliness, garbage, dust and wastewater problems 33.13% 39.73% 16.40% 9.87% 0.87% 5 Handling of flooding 31.80% 34.87% 18.93% 13.40% 1.00% 6 Improvement of services at various offices of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) 29.53% 40.40% 16.00% 9.67% 4.40% 7 Improvement of orderliness on sidewalks such as hawkers, roadside parking and vending stalls 29.27% 41.13% 16.07% 10.53% 3.00% 8 Improvement street scenery 29.20% 41.33% 18.07% 1.13% 1.13% 9 Handling of health/public health problems 25.33% 42.67% 17.39% 10.54% 3.53% 10 Arrangements community order 24.53% 37.83% 16.54% 17.33% 3.80% 11 Crime prevention and safety measures such as street lighting and security cameras 24.40% 39.13% 21..54% 12.33% 2.60% 12 Solving corruption problems at the BMA 23.87% 30.60% 21.60% 16.06% 7.87% 13 Education development and handling of juvenile problems 22.13% 38.47% 20.20% 12.13% 7.07% 14 Development of public transport systems 21.87% 42.13% 18.07% 10.60% 7.33% 15 Solving traffic problems 18.40% 44.60% 21.00% 14.13% 1.87% 16 Handling beggars and the homeless 16.87% 39.13% 25.60% 14.07% 4.33% 17 Handling problems over the cost of living 10.07% 31.40% 32.26% 20.40% 5.87%