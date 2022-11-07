Connect with us

Thailand

Chadchart worries about the increase of drowning on Loy Kratong Festival day

Published

 on 

Photo by jcomp via Freepik

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt urged people to avoid putting money in banana trunks, or Kratong in Thai, because it encourages coin collectors, especially children, to try and retrieve the money every year on Loy Kratong Day which inevitably leads to a drowning tragedy.

The Loy Kratong Festival will be held across Thailand tomorrow. Almost every temple located near a river, canal or public park will allow people to float their Kratong or banana tree trunks. It’s a centuries-long tradition.

Aside from decorating the trunks with flowers, candles, and incense sticks, money, especially coins, are also added to the trunks. People believe that putting money into Kratong will make them richer in the future.

There are only two places for the money to go once they have been added: to the bottom of a river or a canal or into the pockets of money collectors. The collectors are mostly children and teenagers. They spend all night diving in and out of the water trying to retrieve the banana trunks because they want money, and because of this, the drowning rate in Thailand increases on this day every year.

Chadchart made it known to the public that he did not want people to put money into their Kratong this year, or any year.

“There are no laws banning this action, but the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration would like to ask for cooperation from the people.

“Putting 10 to 20 baht into Kratong is karma, not merit. Children might fight each other for money and drown.”

The Ministry of Public Health revealed some damning drowning statistics during the Loy Kratong Festival from 2017 to 2021. Over those five years, 60 people drowned on Loy Kratong Day, an average of 12 people per year.

It was also revealed that death by drowning is high the day after Loy Kratong Day.

The Ministry of Public Health said most of the deaths were among people aged 45 to 59 years old while 30% of the deaths were children aged under 15 years old. There were more male deaths than females. The reasons for drowning involved alcohol, coin picking, and falling off the riverside banks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand18 seconds ago

Chadchart worries about the increase of drowning on Loy Kratong Festival day
Thailand8 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Delivery driver finds huge stash of Thai, Laos and Japanese banknotes under a tree
Pattaya41 mins ago

Egyptian men who allegedly stole mobile phones from Pattaya guest house arrested
Sponsored8 hours ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
Chiang Mai: Digital Nomad Paradise in 2023
Travel1 hour ago

Chiang Mai: Digital Nomad Paradise in 2023
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai PM Prayut happy with increased employment rate
Patong1 hour ago

Police find meth pills, gun, bullets, knife, and axe in man’s car in Patong
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok2 hours ago

Watchdog Thailand finds 67 dead cats and dogs in Bangkok house, rescues 80 more
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
Thailand2 hours ago

Motorcycle rider dies after crashing into stage on road
Thailand3 hours ago

Doi Inthanon in Chaing Mai spots first frozen dew of the year
World3 hours ago

“India’s first voter” has died
Crime3 hours ago

Thai woman arrested for smuggling drugs into Japan inside her body
Crime4 hours ago

Police urge Thailand’s singletons to be wary of online dating perils
Tourism4 hours ago

Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
World5 hours ago

VIDEO: 19 killed in Tanzania plane crash
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending