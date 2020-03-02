Thai Moto GP in Buriram postponed over outbreak fears | The Thaiger

Events
Thai Moto GP in Buriram postponed over outbreak fears
Another casualty of the current coronavirus precautions, one of the biggest sporting events in Thailand – the MotoGP 2020 in Buriram. The event was scheduled for March 20-22 in Buri Ram province, north east Thailand, where it has started to gather a huge local and international following.
The Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul made the announcement this morning.
“The decision to suspend the event was made at a meeting of the organising committee. The event has been put off until the outbreak of coronavirus has abated.”
“It is necessary for us to postpone the MotoGP 2020 2020 in Buri Ram scheduled for late March for an indefinite period since Covid-19 has been declared a dangerous communicable disease which has created a world-wide impact. This is to reflect the government’s seriousness in tackling the problem. The prime minister has been informed about this.”
Yesterday the international motorcycling federation announced it had cancelled the season-opening Qatar MotoGP which had been scheduled for March 8.
Last week, the organising committee of the OR Thailand Grand Prix 2020 held a press conference to confirm the event would be held as scheduled at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram. Last year’s MotoGP was declared a massive success to acclaim by both international and Thai motorsports fans.
In March 2015, Thailand became the latest Asian country to host a world-class motorcycling event, with the Superbike World Championship held at the state-of-the-art Chang International Circuit. The venue was opened in 2014, earning FIM Grade A and FIA Grade 1 classifications.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Politics
Future Forward ruling sparks flash mob at Bangkok’s Thammasat U.
The Student Union of Thailand held a brief rally at the campus of Thammasat University yesterday, to protest the Constitutional Court’s decision to dissolve the Future Forward party, strip its MPs of their status and and ban its executive committee members from politics for ten years.
Students and members of the public who support the now-defunct party attended, lighting candles as a gesture of “protest against injustice in Thailand.”
Two sheets of white cloth were laid on the ground of the Pridi Courtyard, where protesters could express their thoughts about the court’s decision. The event also featured the poetry readings and speeches by students.
Plainclothes policemen were sent to observe the event, which ended peacefully at about 7pm.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Events
US ships arrive for Cobra Gold 2020
Ships from the US Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) have arrived in Thailand in preparation for Exercise Cobra Gold 2020. Cobra Gold is a multi-country war game conducted every year in Thailand. Cobra Gold 2020 will be held starting Tuesday and run to March 6. Rear Admiral Fred Kacher, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, had this to say:
“Working with our Thai partners during exercise Cobra Gold is a superb opportunity for us to hone our amphibious and expeditionary combat skills. In this 39th iteration of this exercise, we are truly demonstrating what the U.S. Navy-Marine Corps team and the power of partnership offer this extraordinarily vital part of the world.”
The amphibious assault ship USS America arrived in Laem Chabang, near Pattaya and dock landing ship USS Green Bay in Chuck Samet. Members of the Royal Thai Armed Forces welcomed the ships, presenting Phuang Malai, or Thai flower garlands, to the commanding officers of both.
While in Thailand, sailors and marines will interact with their Thai counterparts, engaging in planning and interoperability events including ship tours, capability briefs and exercises designed to give both teams a clear understanding of each other’s processes.
This year’s exercise will comprise three primary events: a command post exercise, humanitarian civic assistance projects, and a field training exercise that includes a variety of events to enhance interoperability and strengthen regional relationships.
Up to 29 nations will either directly participate in or be observing Cobra Gold 20, with around 4,200 US personnel directly participating both ashore and afloat.
Cobra Gold is designed to improve participating nations’ capability to plan and conduct combined and joint operations, build relationships among participating nations across the region and improve interoperability over a range of activities, enhancing maritime security and responding to large-scale natural disasters.
SOURCE: US NavyKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Events
Thai MotoGP will go ahead after coronavirus check
Race organisers yesterday announced that The Thailand MotoGP race in March will go ahead as planned, saying the government has decided theere is “no major risk” from the COVID-19 coronavirus.
A statement from organisers of the race in Buri Ram on March 22 said: “With the outbreak of coronavirus affecting a number of locations and events worldwide, the decision required official consideration as the situation in Thailand was monitored.”
The statement added that Thailand’s infected patients are under care and strict preventive measures are in place, “resulting in the highest rate of fully recovered patients worldwide.”
Globally, more than 2,200 people have died from the virus, all but 11 of them in China, where a number of sports tournaments and events have been cancelled or postponed.
They include the Chinese Formula Grand Prix, scheduled for Shanghai on April 19, which was axed, while the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing have been pushed back to 2021.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Chiang Mai confirms first coronavirus case
The knock-on effect. Coronavirus hits Phuket hotels.
Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai hard hit over ‘palpable’ tourism drop
China now battling an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan
Study predicts Coronavirus will grow exponentially; Philippines, NZ enact travel bans
Thai Airways considers leasing planes and outsourcing cabin staff
Thailand’s King sends message of support to China
Thai doctors claim drug cocktail treats Coronavirus
No confirmed coronavirus cases in Phuket, six tourists under observation
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
Coronavirus UPDATE – over 100,000 Chinese are still in Thailand
Thai Moto GP in Buriram postponed over outbreak fears
A new case reported in Thailand, total reaches 43 cases and one death
What is 5G? Everything you should know about the next-gen mobile.
1 dead after monk rear-ends pickup in Nakhon Ratchasima
South Korea wages “all-out response” – cases exceed 4,000
Panic, precautions and contradictions over Thailand’s first coronavirus death
Precautionary warnings for weather in the north and north east
Death of a salesman: King Power branch linked with coronavirus death is closed
Pattaya ladyboy attacks American tourist with sodium hydroxide
Temperatures to rise in the North, storms predicted
Chiang Mai to see passenger numbers fall by 40% in wake of virus fears
France bans large gatherings, discourages “air kisses”
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
Biker killed, 5 injured in bike/van crash south of Bangkok
Thailand confirms first coronavirus-related death
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
Trending
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: China cases ease, 42 cases now in Thailand
- Crime3 days ago
Chinese man found murdered, stuffed in suitcase and dumped in river in northern Thailand
- Air Pollution3 days ago
Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand
- Entertainment3 days ago
‘Watching the Thais’ – understanding Thai culture
- Tourism3 days ago
A breathtaking travel experience in Thailand is only available for few more days
- Thai Life3 days ago
No monkeying around: coronavirus fears mean monkeys in the South are going hungry
- Thai Life4 days ago
National police get tough on… hair
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: S Korean cases exceed 2,000, cases in 15 European countries