Thai deputy PM puts security agencies on alert for Loy Krathong | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Facebook/River Festival 2019

The Loy Krathong festival is on Monday, November 11, and if you’re lucky enough to live in Bangkok, you’ll be spoiled for choice on where to float your krathong.

There is no equivalent word in English for ‘krathong’. You might hear it described as a small boat or vessel. Many shops, market and roadside stalls will display ready-made krathongs, or in parts so you can assemble and decorate as you wish. Try and steer away from the polystyrene ones with bits of plastic and lots of pins. They will end up washed up on some riverbank or lakeside as pollution.

Here’s a useful guide with a few options to launch your, hopefully, environmentally-friendly krathong. How to make a krathong? Below…

The Chao Phraya River (of course!)

Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river is hosting a three-day party starting tomorrow, November 9, with ten piers participating in krathong workshops, arts and crafts, and Loy Krathong rituals at nearby Buddhist temples. A free shuttle boat will connect the different piers. Check out the Facebook page for more information.

The Mall

Head to the new riverside Iconsiam shopping mall to check out the krathongs created by eight Bangkok universities and fifteen foreign embassies. You can also enjoy the Nang Noppamas beauty pageant, or take a selfie with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, in traditional Thai costume – kitch much! Free entry. Link HERE.

Asiatique

If you’re ready to experience Loy Krathong the way the locals do, head to Asiatique, the riverfront night market, which is where you will find the biggest crowds and some impressive shows. Traffic in the area will be very bad and there’ll be long queues to take the shuttle boat in front of Saphan Taksin BTS Station.

The Temple Fair

Head to Wat Saket for its long-running temple fair, popular with Bangkok residents for decades. The Golden Mount Temple Fair runs every evening until November 13, starting at 4pm. Buddhist merit-making rites take place at the top of the hill, while at the bottom, you can enjoy weird and wonderful street food and a carnival-like atmosphere. More info HERE.

The Park

Around 30 of the city’s parks will be open for Loy Krathong but note that alcohol is prohibited. You can float your krathong at Lumpini Park, Chatuchak Park or Benchasiri Park among others, from 2 – 11 pm on Monday, November 11, a major park celebration will be held under the east bank of Rama VIII bridge and near the Sam Yot MRT, at Khlong Ong Ang.

The Universities

Chulalongkorn, Thammasat and Kasetsart universities, and others, are holding Loy Krathong celebrations this year. Chulalongkorn will open its pond to the public but note that only small candle krathongs are permitted. The Tha Prachan campus at Thammasat will host a fair from 4.30pm, with participants invited to bring environmentally friendly krathongs. Kasetsart will hold a similar event in the evening. All universities will have food stalls and entertainment on offer. Check university websites for details.

The Romantic Date

Couples who want to avoid the crowds and have a quieter celebration may want to head to the riverside arts centre, The Jam Factory. After setting your krathong afloat, grab some popcorn and enjoy a couple of Thai movies being screened outdoors on a vintage projector. Free entry.

Hotels

Just about every hotel in Bangkok will be hosting some sort of Loy Krathong event. If they’got a pool, be assured the staff will be decked out in traditional Thai finery, and you’ll be invited to float a Krathong. Many of the events will have a charge and include dinner or buffet.

Or make you own and launch it in the bath

Happy Loy Krathong!

SOURCE: Khaosod English