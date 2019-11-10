Thai deputy PM puts security agencies on alert for Loy Krathong | The Thaiger

Events
Thai deputy PM puts security agencies on alert for Loy Krathong
PHOTO: english-room.com
The Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan is instructing administrative state agencies, including police and Army, to work closely and provide security to people during Loy Krathong celebrations tomorrow, November 11, according to Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt-General Kongcheep Tantravanich.
Prawit is telling them to be well prepared to handle all possible exigencies due to accidents in water or criminal acts by those having “ill intentions towards the country”. He also asked people to use krathong made from biodegradable materials to help protect the environment.
Loy Krathong will be held around Thailand tomorrow with families and couples heading to waterways around the nation to launch decorative floral floats, with candles or incense, into the waterways.
Loy Krathong is a festival celebrated annually throughout Thailand The name could be translated as “to float a basket”, and comes from the tradition of making krathong or buoyant, decorated baskets, which are then floated on a river. Loy Krathong takes place on the evening of the full moon of the 12th month in the traditional Thai lunar calendar so the exact date of the festival changes every year.
A list of places to lunch krathongs in Bangkok HERE.
A list of places to lunch krathongs in Phuket HERE.
Chiang Mai
How to celebrate Loy Krathong or Yi Peng in Chaing Mai
PHOTO: yipengchiangmailanternfestival.com
The Loy Krathong festival, known in Chiang Mai as Yi Peng, runs from today until Tuesday, November 12
It started last night at Three Kings Monument around 6pm, where 500 dancers perform terra cotta candle worship dances. People also started lighting candles around the moat and old city, a focus for the events each year.
Today, November 10, it’s the official opening of Yi Peng Festival at Thapae Gate 6pm and Yi Peng Lantern Procession contest 7pm – 10pm from Thapae Gate to Panthip Plaza.
November 11 and 12, from 7pm – 11pm, the main activity is Mister & Miss Yi Peng Contest at Thapae Gate.
November 11, there will be cultural performances and floating of krathongs from 7pm – 10pm at the Chiang Mai Municipality.
November 12, a grand Krathong float procession from 7pm – 11pm from Thapae Gate, along Thapae Road, to the Chiang Mai Municipality.
For details about the Khon Ly (flying lantern( release locations, click HERE.
Events
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Happy Loy Krathong Phuket. But this year authorities are saying ‘only floating Krathongs thanks’, and preferably no polystyrene or steel pins. The event is on Monday, November 11.
In Phuket, the Provincial Office says fireworks, fire crackers and sky lanterns are prohibited for people’s safety. They say that these are the same guidelines as every year (but a few always sneak through the system).
Loi Krathong is a festival celebrated annually throughout Thailand The name could be translated as “to float a basket”, and comes from the tradition of making krathong or buoyant, decorated baskets, which are then floated on a river. Loi Krathong takes place on the evening of the full moon of the 12th month in the traditional Thai lunar calendar so the exact date of the festival changes every year.
Loy Krathong is celebrated at many of the island’s popular waterways and at many of the beaches. Many hotels also host their own celebrations for their tourist customers. Here are a few of the locations you will be able to launch your own Krathong or buy one on site and watch families and couples launching Krathongs.
Popular locations in Phuket include…
• the lake in Saphan Hin Park
• Suan Luang Park (off Naka Market Road)
• Bang Wad Dam, Kathu
• The recreation lake near Ket Ho Temple in Kathu
• Tin Mine Museum Lake on the Kathu back road, near BIS International School
• Nai Harn Lake and Nai Harn Beach
• Bang Maruam near the Alan Cooke Cricket Ground in Thalang
• Laguna (the main lake just inside the entrance)
• Just about anywhere along Patong Beach
On the night of the full moon, Thais launch their krathong on a river, canal or a pond, making a wish as they do so. The festival may originate from an ancient ritual paying respect to the water spirits.
We would urge people to consider the environment if you’re making your own Krathong or try and select Krathongs that are made from natural products. Many of the ‘commercial’ Krathongs use poly styrene and pins that end up scattered along our waterways and provide a hazard on the island’s beaches when the Krathongs eventually wash ashore and disintegrate.
If you’d like to make a krathong, here’s a very quick guide…
If you want the easy way out, you will find hundreds of stalls on the way or near any waterway around the island that is participating in the event. Try and pick ones that appear to be made from natural materials.
Happy Loy Krathong Phuket!
Bangkok
Whatever floats your krathong – Bangkok locations for Loy Krathong
PHOTO: Facebook/River Festival 2019
The Loy Krathong festival is on Monday, November 11, and if you’re lucky enough to live in Bangkok, you’ll be spoiled for choice on where to float your krathong.
There is no equivalent word in English for ‘krathong’. You might hear it described as a small boat or vessel. Many shops, market and roadside stalls will display ready-made krathongs, or in parts so you can assemble and decorate as you wish. Try and steer away from the polystyrene ones with bits of plastic and lots of pins. They will end up washed up on some riverbank or lakeside as pollution.
Here’s a useful guide with a few options to launch your, hopefully, environmentally-friendly krathong. How to make a krathong? Below…
The Chao Phraya River (of course!)
Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river is hosting a three-day party starting tomorrow, November 9, with ten piers participating in krathong workshops, arts and crafts, and Loy Krathong rituals at nearby Buddhist temples. A free shuttle boat will connect the different piers. Check out the Facebook page for more information.
The Mall
Head to the new riverside Iconsiam shopping mall to check out the krathongs created by eight Bangkok universities and fifteen foreign embassies. You can also enjoy the Nang Noppamas beauty pageant, or take a selfie with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, in traditional Thai costume – kitch much! Free entry. Link HERE.
Asiatique
If you’re ready to experience Loy Krathong the way the locals do, head to Asiatique, the riverfront night market, which is where you will find the biggest crowds and some impressive shows. Traffic in the area will be very bad and there’ll be long queues to take the shuttle boat in front of Saphan Taksin BTS Station.
The Temple Fair
Head to Wat Saket for its long-running temple fair, popular with Bangkok residents for decades. The Golden Mount Temple Fair runs every evening until November 13, starting at 4pm. Buddhist merit-making rites take place at the top of the hill, while at the bottom, you can enjoy weird and wonderful street food and a carnival-like atmosphere. More info HERE.
The Park
Around 30 of the city’s parks will be open for Loy Krathong but note that alcohol is prohibited. You can float your krathong at Lumpini Park, Chatuchak Park or Benchasiri Park among others, from 2 – 11 pm on Monday, November 11, a major park celebration will be held under the east bank of Rama VIII bridge and near the Sam Yot MRT, at Khlong Ong Ang.
The Universities
Chulalongkorn, Thammasat and Kasetsart universities, and others, are holding Loy Krathong celebrations this year. Chulalongkorn will open its pond to the public but note that only small candle krathongs are permitted. The Tha Prachan campus at Thammasat will host a fair from 4.30pm, with participants invited to bring environmentally friendly krathongs. Kasetsart will hold a similar event in the evening. All universities will have food stalls and entertainment on offer. Check university websites for details.
The Romantic Date
Couples who want to avoid the crowds and have a quieter celebration may want to head to the riverside arts centre, The Jam Factory. After setting your krathong afloat, grab some popcorn and enjoy a couple of Thai movies being screened outdoors on a vintage projector. Free entry.
Hotels
Just about every hotel in Bangkok will be hosting some sort of Loy Krathong event. If they’got a pool, be assured the staff will be decked out in traditional Thai finery, and you’ll be invited to float a Krathong. Many of the events will have a charge and include dinner or buffet.
Or make you own and launch it in the bath
Happy Loy Krathong!
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
Thailand’s growth forecasts for the rest of 2019 slashed again
Airbnb reveals top 20 trending world destinations to visit in 2020
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand Sunday, October 13
From January 1, 46 shopping centres and convenience chains stop giving out single-use plastic bags
Thailand’s ‘economic condition index’ expected to decline in Q3
How to celebrate Loy Krathong or Yi Peng in Chaing Mai
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Whatever floats your krathong – Bangkok locations for Loy Krathong
Thai deputy PM puts security agencies on alert for Loy Krathong
SE Asian banks slowly giving way to e-payments and payment apps
หนาวแน่! อุตุฯ เผยความกดอากาศจีนแผ่ถึงไทย – ‘นากรี’ ทำหลายจังหวัดฝนตกชุก
Phuket’s water supply running on empty
More rain for the south, cooler in the north
Chinese and Indian nationals arrested for fake visas, entry stamps
Government’s economic stimulus package generates over 10 billion baht so far
Transport Ministry succumbs to increase in luggage charges for airport taxis
Swiss man nabbed on Koh Phangan, overstayed visa by more than four years
Thailand’s south has partial curfew imposed from December 1
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Trending
- Events54 mins ago
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
- Tourism4 days ago
Absurdities of modern flying, and do we really need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt?
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok to move all motorcycle taxi ranks off sidewalks
- Thailand4 days ago
Tropical storm, strong winds, headed for Vietnam and Thailand
- Economy2 days ago
Thai baht dips after rate cut
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: The latest FACTS we have about American and Thai wife in Sa Kaew
- Pattaya3 days ago
UPDATE: American fugitive dead after shooting himself before arrest
- Road deaths3 days ago
Thai road death toll tops 12,000 in 2019