Whatever floats your krathong – Bangkok locations for Low Krathong | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Whatever floats your krathong – Bangkok locations for Low Krathong
PHOTO: Facebook/River Festival 2019
The Loy Krathong festival on Monday, November 11 is coming up, and if you’re lucky enough to live in Bangkok, you’ll be spoilt for choice on where to float your krathong.
There is no equivalent word in English for ‘krathong’. You might hear it described as a small boat or vessel. Many shops, market and roadside stalls will display ready-made krathongs, or in parts so you can assemble and decorate as you wish. Try and steer away from the polystyrene ones with bits of plastic and lots of pins. They will end up washed up on some riverbank or lakeside as pollution.
Here’s a useful guide with a few options to launch your, hopefully, environmentally-friendly krathong. How to make a krathong? Below…
The River (of course!)
Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river is hosting a three-day party starting tomorrow, November 9, with ten piers participating in krathong workshops, arts and crafts, and Loy Krathong rituals at nearby Buddhist temples. A free shuttle boat will connect the different piers. Check out the Facebook page for more information.
The Mall
Head to the new riverside Iconsiam shopping mall to check out the krathongs created by eight Bangkok universities and fifteen foreign embassies. You can also enjoy the Nang Noppamas beauty pageant, or take a selfie with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, in traditional Thai costume – kitch much! Free entry. Link HERE.
Asiatique
If you’re ready to experience Loy Krathong the way the locals do, head to Asiatique, the riverfront night market, which is where you will find the biggest crowds and some impressive shows. Traffic in the area will be very bad and there’ll be long queues to take the shuttle boat in front of Saphan Taksin BTS Station.
The Temple Fair
Head to Wat Saket for its long-running temple fair, popular with Bangkok residents for decades. The Golden Mount Temple Fair runs every evening until November 13, starting at 4pm. Buddhist merit-making rites take place at the top of the hill, while at the bottom, you can enjoy weird and wonderful street food and a carnival-like atmosphere. More info HERE.
The Park
Around 30 of the city’s parks will be open for Loy Krathong but note that alcohol is prohibited. You can float your krathong at Lumpini Park, Chatuchak Park or Benchasiri Park among others, from 2 – 11 pm on Monday, November 11, a major park celebration will be held under the east bank of Rama VIII bridge and near the Sam Yot MRT, at Khlong Ong Ang.
The Universities
Chulalongkorn, Thammasat and Kasetsart universities, and others, are holding Loy Krathong celebrations this year. Chulalongkorn will open its pond to the public but note that only small candle krathongs are permitted. The Tha Prachan campus at Thammasat will host a fair from 4.30pm, with participants invited to bring environmentally friendly krathongs. Kasetsart will hold a similar event in the evening. All universities will have food stalls and entertainment on offer. Check university websites for details.
The Romantic Date
Couples who want to avoid the crowds and have a quieter celebration may want to head to the riverside arts centre, The Jam Factory. After setting your krathong afloat, grab some popcorn and enjoy a couple of Thai movies being screened outdoors on a vintage projector. Free entry.
Hotels
Just about every hotel in Bangkok will be hosting some sort of Loy Krathong event. If they’got a pool, be assured the staff will be decked out in traditional Thai finery, and you’ll be invited to float a Krathong. Many of the events will have a charge and include dinner or buffet.
Or make you own and launch it in the bath
Happy Loy Krathong!
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Bangkok
Grab v Get – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
PHOTO: Tribune News
Food delivery apps Get and Grab are locked locked in delivery war. But instead of flak jackets and guns, they’re wearing branded vests and carrying hot pizza on motorbikes.
The two startups are both claiming strong growth with deliveries, especially around Bangkok. But all this might change after ride-hailing services may receive full government approval with plans to legalise the service early in 2020.
Both claim to be taking advantage of the “lazy economy”. The growing popularity of the food delivery services is also seeing changes in the restaurant industry where special kitchens are now being opened servicing the ‘online’ app market only.
The delivery services are starting to impact traditional restaurants where people are enjoying the convenience of eating at home and not having to battle with the traffic, especially around Bangkok.
Tarin Thaniyavarn, the head of Grab Thailand says that this is an exciting year for Grab in Thailand.
“In the past 10 months we achieved over 120 million bookings across all services.”
“It is the largest, fastest and Number one food delivery platform in Thailand.”
GrabFood claims to have registered 4 million transactions or bookings in the first four months of 2019, compared with 3 million throughout last year.
Kantar, a market research unit, says that, in the third quarter of this year, 54% of 599 consumers surveyed said GrabFood is often used for their food delivery.
Meanwhile, Get Thailand, the Thai arm of Indonesia’s ‘Go-Jek’ ride-hailing app, says they’ve added 10 million trips in Bangkok for all services since launching in February.
Wongtippa Wisetkasem, Get’s director of platform operation, says the major contributor of the growth is Get Food service as it uses artificial intelligence to provide menus that suit each customer.
Get’s major group of customers are 23-39 year olds.
“In a month, GET has over 300,000 orders of bubble milk tea which indicates the continual rise of the bubble milk tea era.”
Both say the food delivery services are just a part of their apps. Both also provide rides and delivery of just about anything. The two companies are in competition with the traditional ‘win’ motorbike services that have rules the roads (and sidewalks) of Thailand for decades.
Grab says they provide ride-hailing service in 20 cities of 18 provinces and aims to expand more in second-tier cities that focus on tourism.
Both admit that they have not made profits as yet but are hoping that their business models will show a profit next year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Cabinet go-ahead for 3.6 billion baht spend to put electrical cabling underground
The Cabinet has approved expenditure of 3.6 billion baht to help the Metropolitan Electricity Authority speed up the moving of power lines underground in areas along MRT lines – the announcement from deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul.
“The project length is a total of 215.6 kilometres and the MEA has finished just 46.6 kilometres, leaving another 169 km to complete. The Cabinet has therefore agreed to move the project to the Quick-Win plan and allocated 3.673 billion baht to speed up certain parts of the operation and complete them within 3-4 years.”
The parts of the work assigned to Quick-Win plan total 20.5 kilometres and cover three areas – MRT purple line on Rattanathibet Road, MRT purple line on Bangkok-Nonthaburi and Tiwanont roads, and MRT green line on Sukhumvit Road.
“2.5 billion baht will come from domestic loans and the remaining 1.173 billion baht from MEA’s revenue.”
Ms. Traisoranakul explained that the MEA is making slow progress because it has to wait for other agencies to remove their infrastructures that are obstructing the work.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Bangkok to move all motorcycle taxi ranks off sidewalks
PHOTO: Win Drivers in Bangkok awaiting their next fare – Yahoo News
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says they will move all motorcycle taxis ranks (also known as “Wins”) off the city’s pavements by the end of this year. The awaiting motorcycle taxis, with their colour-coded high-viz jackets, are ubiquitous around the capital
Naew Na reports that 495 ranks currently use the pavements in 50 districts around Bangkok, to wait for customers. In recent years their ‘come-to-us’ business model has been challenged with Apps like Grab Bike where the motorcycle rider will come to where they are, along with the security of driver profiles and guarantee of costs before they book the ride.
It’s reported that the take over of the city’s sidewalks has been the norm since 2014, when permission was granted, provided bikes were wheeled up on to the pavements before touting for business. Not all drivers complied with this condition.
The BMA has recently started fining motorbike drivers who ride their bikes on the pavements, and it’s understood the decision to move the ranks is an extension of this policy, with 100 having already been relocated.
Bangkok’s deputy governor, Sakonthee Patthiyakun, says he hopes they will all be moved by the end of the year although no official deadline has been confirmed. The city currently has 88,578 registered “Win” drivers, using over 5,000 ranks.
The ‘gang’ culture of the Win riders, along with the key-money they have to pay to get into a Win gang, has been criticised in the past.
SOURCE: Na Naew
