SE Asian banks slowly giving way to e-payments and payment apps | The Thaiger

SE Asian banks slowly giving way to e-payments and payment apps
PHOTO: starbucks.com
That cold, hard cash in your pocket, and the traditional shop-front banks that give it to you, are slowly being phased out and replaced with e-payments.
It’s now expected that traditional banks in South east Asia will miss out on as much as US$5 billion, or 14.3% of their payments revenue by 2025. A report says they are being displaced by the growth of digital payments and competition from non-banks.
This comes as payments become more “instant, invisible and free”, according to professional services firm Accenture in a report “Banking Pulse Survey: Two Ways To Win”.
Banks will face further pressure on income from card transactions and fees over the next six years, with free payments putting 9.6% of payments revenue at risk in the south east Asian region.
In addition, payments completed in a “virtual wallet” on a mobile app or device, will put 3.1% of bank revenues at risk, according to Accenture. This is the case, for example, in Starbucks where you can pay for your complete transaction with your phone using the Starbucks App.
Card displacement by instant payments, where funds are settled and transferred in real time, and banks make little to no interest, is projected to put an additional 1.7% of payment revenues in jeopardy.
Divyesh Vithlani, who leads Accenture’s financial services practice in ASEAN, says that the world of instant, invisible and free payments is here to stay.
“It will squeeze margins further on a business that was already feeling a lot of pressure from new competition, particularly in South east Asia with the proliferation of e-wallets.”
“As payments modernisation has already made a good headway in ASEAN, with the introduction of instant payment schemes in many countries, revenue from the consumer space is already low or near zero, except in the cards space, so the push to find alternate sources of revenue and optimise costs is already an immediate concern here.”
He added that the non-bank payments market is booming, and that there’s a multibillion-dollar opportunity for those willing to invest in new technologies and business models based on the new digital landscape.
Overall, the survey, which polled 240 payments executives from the largest banks across 22 countries, found that the industry is aware of the challenges posed by new technologies in payments.
More than two-thirds (71%) of the banking executives polled in all markets agree that payments are becoming free; nearly three-quarters (73%) believe that most payments are already invisible, or will become so over the next 12 months; and even more (78%) said that payments are either already instant, or will become instant over the next 12 months.
“The digital transformation in payments throughout the region will have a deep impact on all industry players and banks will have to fundamentally change how they think about their revenue in this area.”
“Banks previously earned billions of dollars from some of these channels, and that’ll dry up eventually as competition heats up, so they’ll need to develop new digital business models to compete in this new era.”
SOURCE: Accenture | The Nation
Alibaba promoting Thai products to Chinese buyers
PHOTO: Jingsourcing
Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, is hosting a special section on its website dedicated to Thai products. The move has now confirmed by Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit following a meeting with the Alibaba group at the recent Shanghai Trade Exhibition.
“It will be a portal for Thai makers of quality products to access the online markets in China and other countries via the Alibaba platform. Buyers will be able to more conveniently browse specifically for items from Thailand.”
The Nation reports that so far 45 Thai companies have expressed interest in featuring in the dedicated section, bringing their products and services to a new market.
Jurin says his ministry will also work with the Alibaba’s supermarket chain, Hema, to stock popular Thai products such as curry paste, processed fruit, and seasonings in store.
“The ministry will also cooperate with Alibaba’s Hema supermarket chain, which currently has 180 branches in China, in placing Thai products on their shelves. Hema is planning to expand to 400 locations within the coming year. Alibaba is a highly popular e-commerce platform in China and cooperating with them will help increase our export value considerably without having to build our own platform.”
18 months ago Jack Ma, the owners of Alibaba, did a live demonstration to show an audience the power or his Alibaba platform to Thai business. The website sold 80,000 durian on his online platform T-mall within one minute.
SOURCE: The Nation
Strong Thai baht helps Central Group invest overseas
PHOTO: CEO of Central Group, Tos Chirathivat, taking advantage of the strong Thai baht – The Nation
Whilst the strong baht is a concern for exporters and foreign tourists visiting Thailand, many Thai businesses are reaping the currency advantage and investing overseas with their strong baht.
Tos Chirathivat, CEO of Central Group, has confirmed that the family-owned conglomerate is investing 20 billion baht in three overseas projects, in Austria, Japan and Italy.
The Nation reports that the group is investing in the Centara Grand Hotel in Osaka, the Rinascente department store in Turin, and a mixed-use project in Vienna, which is a joint venture between Central and Signa Group. It’s located on Mariahilfer Strasse, a renowned shopping area in Vienna, and is understood to include a luxury hotel and department store, due to open in 2023.
The Nation reports that the Centara Grand Hotel in Osaka, Japan, is a joint venture between Central, Kanden Realty and Development, and Taisei Corporation. The hotel is in the Namba area of Osaka and will have 515 rooms over 34 floors, with panoramic 360 degree city views. A top floor lounge will include space for meetings and events, with a rooftop bar and restaurant and the hotel will also have a spa, fitness centre and a variety of restaurants. The Centara Grand Osaka is expected to open in 2023.
It’s understood that Central first got involved with its Italian project when it purchased land in Turin in 2017 and appointed renowned architect Gianmatteo Romegialli to oversee the design of the Rinascente department store.
The retail space is expected to feature upscale fashion houses Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Marni and Bottega Venetta.
Central Group CEO Tos Chirathivat credits the strong Thai baht with helping the business expand its overseas presence significantly and predicts such growth being sustained in the near future.
“The revenue from overseas business this year including Vietnam, Europe, and Maldives was 30% of total revenue and we see this growth being maintained for the next five years.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Foreign investment applications rise 69% in first nine months
PHOTO: Bloomberg
Thailand continues attracting foreign direct investment, with applications rising 69% in the first nine months of 2019, according the Board of Investment (BOI).
Applications in the electronics and electrical sector, and the digital and automotive sectors, represented 131.78 billion baht, or 65% of the total. The value of applications, up to September this year, was 203.37 billion baht, according to latest data from the BOI.
Out of 689 project bids, Japan, Thailand’s biggest source of foreign investment, comes in first with applications for 167 projects worth 59.19 billion baht. China follows with 139 projects worth 45.44 billion, and Switzerland, with 15 projects worth 11.71 billion, BOI data shows.
The BOI Secretary General says the healthy rise in applications came, despite the fluctuations in the global economy.
“We expect the growth momentum of FDI and overall investment to continue to expand into 2020.”
Overall applications including domestic investments totaled 1,165, up 11% year on year. About half of those are for projects in the digital sector, with 143 projects. Agriculture and food processing saw 132 projects, and the electronics and electrical sector, saw 103 applications.
SOURCE: thailand-business-news.com
