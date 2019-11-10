How to celebrate Loy Krathong or Yi Peng in Chaing Mai | The Thaiger

PHOTO: yipengchiangmailanternfestival.com

The Loy Krathong festival, known in Chiang Mai as Yi Peng, runs from today until Tuesday, November 12

It started last night at Three Kings Monument around 6pm, where 500 dancers perform terra cotta candle worship dances. People also started lighting candles around the moat and old city, a focus for the events each year.

Today, November 10, it’s the official opening of Yi Peng Festival at Thapae Gate 6pm and Yi Peng Lantern Procession contest 7pm – 10pm from Thapae Gate to Panthip Plaza.

November 11 and 12, from 7pm – 11pm, the main activity is Mister & Miss Yi Peng Contest at Thapae Gate.

November 11, there will be cultural performances and floating of krathongs from 7pm – 10pm at the Chiang Mai Municipality.

November 12, a grand Krathong float procession from 7pm – 11pm from Thapae Gate, along Thapae Road, to the Chiang Mai Municipality.

For details about the Khon Ly (flying lantern( release locations, click HERE.