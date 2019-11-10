How to celebrate Loy Krathong or Yi Peng in Chaing Mai | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
How to celebrate Loy Krathong or Yi Peng in Chaing Mai
PHOTO: yipengchiangmailanternfestival.com
The Loy Krathong festival, known in Chiang Mai as Yi Peng, runs from today until Tuesday, November 12
It started last night at Three Kings Monument around 6pm, where 500 dancers perform terra cotta candle worship dances. People also started lighting candles around the moat and old city, a focus for the events each year.
Today, November 10, it’s the official opening of Yi Peng Festival at Thapae Gate 6pm and Yi Peng Lantern Procession contest 7pm – 10pm from Thapae Gate to Panthip Plaza.
November 11 and 12, from 7pm – 11pm, the main activity is Mister & Miss Yi Peng Contest at Thapae Gate.
November 11, there will be cultural performances and floating of krathongs from 7pm – 10pm at the Chiang Mai Municipality.
November 12, a grand Krathong float procession from 7pm – 11pm from Thapae Gate, along Thapae Road, to the Chiang Mai Municipality.
For details about the Khon Ly (flying lantern( release locations, click HERE.
Chiang Mai
Man opens emergency exit on Chiang Mai to Bangkok flight
PHOTOS: Sanook.com
A Thai Smile flight, due to leave Chiang Mai airport for Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport, had to be delayed for hours after a foreigner opened one of the emergency exits as the flight was about to take off.
Thai Smile are the low-cost subsidiary of Thai Airways.
Thai Residents reports that the incident took place on board flight Thai Smile flight WE169 on Wednesday after the doors had closed, the crew were preparing for departure and the plane had already started taxiing for take off.
A man, whose name and nationality have not been reported, ran from his seat and opened the left-hand over-wing exit, causing the door to open and fall on the wing. The inflatable slide was also reportedly deployed.
The captain stopped the plane as it taxied on the runway and notified airport officials, with the passenger having to be dragged from the aircraft by security officials.
The plane was carrying 86 passengers and was subsequently delayed for several hours while the aircraft was checked by security personnel. The flight eventually took off late at 5 pm.
Thai Smile has not provided any further information on the passenger, other than he was a foreign national. His reasons for opening the exit door are unclear.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Chiang Mai
Thai Airways moves flights around for Loy Krathong and New Year’s Eve
PHOTO: Chiang Mai Citylife
In view of the fact that residents in northern Thailand traditionally release paper sky lanterns (khom loi) during celebrations such as the upcoming Loy Krathong festival and New Year’s Eve, Thai Airways says it will be making some changes to its schedule for safety reasons.
The airlines’ Vice President of Aviation Security and Standards, Pratana Patanasiri, says safety considerations mean cancelling or rescheduling a number of flights from Bangkok to Chiang Mai during the Loy Krathong, November 11 and 12, and again on December 31 during New Year celebrations.
The Nation reports that the affected flights are as follows…
1. Roundtrip flights from Bangkok-Chiangmai on 11-12 November 2019 and 31 December 2019 are cancelled
1/1 Flight TG 120: Bangkok-Chiangmai on 11-12 November 2019 and 31 December 2019
1/2 Flight TG 121: Chiangmai-Bangkok on 11-12 November 2019 and 31 December 2019
2. Flights scheduled for November 11-12 and 31 December 2019 have been adjusted
2/1 Flight TG 103: Chiangmai-Bangkok on 11 November 2019, originally scheduled to depart from Chiangmai at 10.05 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 11.25 hours, has been rescheduled to depart from Chiang Mai at 09.55 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 11.15 hours
2/2: Flight TG 105: Chiangmai-Bangkok on 11 November 2019, originally scheduled to depart from Chiangmai at 10.40 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 11.55 hours, has been rescheduled to depart from Chiangmai at 12.05 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 13.20 hours
2/3: Flight TG 116: Bangkok-Chiangmai on 11-12 November 2019 and 31 December 2019, originally scheduled to depart from Bangkok at 17.10 hours and arrive in Chiangmai at 18.30 hours, has been rescheduled to depart from Bangkok at 15.50 hours and arrive in Chiangmai at 17.00 hours
2/4 Flight TG 117: Chiangmai-Bangkok on 11-12 November 2019 and 31 December 2019, originally scheduled to depart from Chiangmai at 19.20 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 20.40 hours, has been rescheduled to depart from Chiangmai at 17.50 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 19.05 hours
The full schedule can be checked on the airline’s website at www.thaiairways.com or by calling their 24 hour hotline 02 356 1111.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai Police forced into investigating hazing incident at University
The student, “Nong Folk”, was allegedly attacked by other students with a bamboo cane on October 4. As a result of of the attack his mother took him to Chiang Mai police to file a formal complaint the day after.
Police say they contacted Mae Jo University to find the students behind the attack. According to Chiang Mai One News the police claim that that the university officials would not cooperate with their inquiries. They also claimed that students were on vacation and could not be contacted.
Now the Provincial District 5 Police are getting involved, demanding answers and promising that the investigation will be followed through.
Police say they will summon 10 students for questioning. Charges could include… assault on others causing physical or mental harm; with a fine not exceeding 40,000 and up to two years in jail.
Mae Jo University has also responded by claiming that the alleged assault take did not take place on campus, stating they do not support hazing rituals or any forms of violence against students.
Despite having failed to act for nearly a month, the Chiang Mai university now say the students face disciplinary action including expulsion.
SOURCE: Chiang Mai One
