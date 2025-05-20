Udon Thani police arrest man with 167,600 methamphetamine pills

Six-month sting ends with major narcotics haul and key suspect in custody

Bright Choomanee
9 minutes ago
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Udon Thani police arrest man with 167,600 methamphetamine pills
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police apprehended a 26 year old man in Udon Thani for possessing 167,600 methamphetamine tablets. The arrest of Tanakorn, also known as Jango, yesterday, August 19, followed a six-month investigation tracking his activities in Ban Phue district, Udon Thani province.

Police Colonel Korn Chaisuea, along with officers from the Narcotics Suppression Unit, reported that the arrest resulted from prior detentions of smaller drug dealers, revealing Jango’s involvement in methamphetamine distribution. Surveillance indicated he was storing a large quantity of drugs at his residence.

Upon arrival at Tanakorn’s home, officers encountered his mother, who informed them that Tanakorn was inside. Despite knocking, there was no response, though the room’s light was on.

Officers looked through a window and saw a sack containing methamphetamine tablets. His mother then mentioned he had gone to a local noodle shop.

At the noodle shop, Tanakorn was found dining with friends. To avoid alarming the shop owner and customers, police pretended to be filming a video and joined Tanakorn at his table.

After engaging him in conversation, Tanakorn revealed the location of the drugs in his bedroom. The officers allowed him to finish his meal, costing 130 baht (US$4), before settling the bill and escorting him back home to seize the drugs.

During interrogation, Tanakorn confessed to being hired by a financier from Laos named Ple to transport drugs. The methamphetamine was delivered near his home, stored in his bedroom, and distributed per Ple’s instructions via a Facebook account named App Pern. Payment for deliveries was in the form of methamphetamine, specifically 12,000 tablets.

Tanakorn admitted to two prior deliveries, earning 4,000 tablets each time, which he sold locally for 10 baht (US$0.3) per tablet, totalling 40,000 baht (US$1,200). This was his third delivery but he was arrested before distributing the drugs. Previously, he buried drugs in a garden to evade police detection but due to rain, he stored them at home instead.

Tanakorn faces charges of possessing a category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute and illegal drug use. He remains in custody, pending further legal proceedings at the Klang Yai Police Station in Ban Phue district, Udon Thani, reported KhaoSod.

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

