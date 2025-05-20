Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond

What began as a relaxing day off ended in heartbreak when a young Myanmar man drowned while swimming with friends in Phuket.

The 20 year old man vanished beneath the surface in front of his horrified mates, sparking a desperate search by local rescue teams.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening, May 18, in Srisoonthorn, Thalang district. At around 6.30pm, officers from Thalang Police Station received reports of a suspected drowning in a pond located behind a pawn shop in Village 7, Baan Manik.

Police quickly coordinated with the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation’s Muang Mai Branch, dispatching more than 10 divers and a rubber dinghy to the scene.

According to initial investigations, five Myanmar nationals, all workers enjoying their day off, had gone swimming in the pond at approximately 5pm to cool down from the heat.

Tragedy struck just 30 minutes later when one of the men, identified as San Khai Aung (also spelt Sai Khant Aung), suddenly disappeared while swimming back to shore.

His friends frantically searched for him but were unable to locate him. Realising the seriousness of the situation, they called emergency services for assistance.

Rescue workers launched a thorough search operation, combing the pond’s murky waters into the night.

“As of this morning, the search for the missing man is still ongoing,” officials confirmed.

The area has been secured, and volunteers continue working alongside trained divers in hopes of recovering the body.

Ponds and reservoirs are often popular informal swimming spots for local workers seeking relief from the heat, but they can pose hidden dangers, especially with uneven depths and limited visibility.

Local police have not ruled out further investigation into whether warning signs or safety barriers were in place at the site, reported The Phuket News.

The tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the risks of swimming in unsupervised and natural water bodies, particularly during Thailand’s hot season.

Friends and fellow workers of the young man were seen distraught at the scene, praying for a miracle that, sadly, has yet to come.