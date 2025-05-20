Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond

Man dies while taking a dip with friends, search ongoing

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
63 1 minute read
Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond
Pictrures courtesy of The Phuket News

What began as a relaxing day off ended in heartbreak when a young Myanmar man drowned while swimming with friends in Phuket.

The 20 year old man vanished beneath the surface in front of his horrified mates, sparking a desperate search by local rescue teams.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening, May 18, in Srisoonthorn, Thalang district. At around 6.30pm, officers from Thalang Police Station received reports of a suspected drowning in a pond located behind a pawn shop in Village 7, Baan Manik.

Police quickly coordinated with the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation’s Muang Mai Branch, dispatching more than 10 divers and a rubber dinghy to the scene.

Related Articles
Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond | News by Thaiger
Photo of the missing Burmese man who drowned

According to initial investigations, five Myanmar nationals, all workers enjoying their day off, had gone swimming in the pond at approximately 5pm to cool down from the heat.

Tragedy struck just 30 minutes later when one of the men, identified as San Khai Aung (also spelt Sai Khant Aung), suddenly disappeared while swimming back to shore.

His friends frantically searched for him but were unable to locate him. Realising the seriousness of the situation, they called emergency services for assistance.

Rescue workers launched a thorough search operation, combing the pond’s murky waters into the night.

“As of this morning, the search for the missing man is still ongoing,” officials confirmed.

Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond | News by Thaiger

The area has been secured, and volunteers continue working alongside trained divers in hopes of recovering the body.

Ponds and reservoirs are often popular informal swimming spots for local workers seeking relief from the heat, but they can pose hidden dangers, especially with uneven depths and limited visibility.

Local police have not ruled out further investigation into whether warning signs or safety barriers were in place at the site, reported The Phuket News.

The tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the risks of swimming in unsupervised and natural water bodies, particularly during Thailand’s hot season.

Friends and fellow workers of the young man were seen distraught at the scene, praying for a miracle that, sadly, has yet to come.

Latest Thailand News
Udon Thani police arrest man with 167,600 methamphetamine pills Crime News

Udon Thani police arrest man with 167,600 methamphetamine pills

11 minutes ago
Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond Phuket News

Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond

19 minutes ago
Snake protest forces Bangkok condo management to act on hidden pets Bangkok News

Snake protest forces Bangkok condo management to act on hidden pets

28 minutes ago
TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust Finance

TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust

36 minutes ago
Truck driver falls asleep, crashes into car in Phang Nga Road deaths

Truck driver falls asleep, crashes into car in Phang Nga

43 minutes ago
Thai paratrooper cheats death as parachute fails mid-air (video) Thailand News

Thai paratrooper cheats death as parachute fails mid-air (video)

49 minutes ago
PM Paetongtarn explores UK, Monaco for Thai market expansion Politics News

PM Paetongtarn explores UK, Monaco for Thai market expansion

56 minutes ago
Thailand bets big on rain with 1.17tn baht tourism push Thailand News

Thailand bets big on rain with 1.17tn baht tourism push

2 hours ago
Thai man shot after knife rampage at Sakon Nakhon Police Station Thailand News

Thai man shot after knife rampage at Sakon Nakhon Police Station

2 hours ago
Family of three electrocuted in tragic Trang accident Thailand News

Family of three electrocuted in tragic Trang accident

2 hours ago
Busted: Aussie caught with 22kg of crystal meth at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

Busted: Aussie caught with 22kg of crystal meth at Bangkok airport

3 hours ago
Thailand postpones digital wallet scheme indefinitely Thailand News

Thailand postpones digital wallet scheme indefinitely

3 hours ago
Tragic shooting in Pattani claims lives of two volunteers South Thailand News

Tragic shooting in Pattani claims lives of two volunteers

3 hours ago
Transwoman nicked after Pattaya Beach brawl with Israeli tourist Pattaya News

Transwoman nicked after Pattaya Beach brawl with Israeli tourist

3 hours ago
Sky high fixes: Bangkok’s traffic nightmare gets new overpasses Bangkok News

Sky high fixes: Bangkok’s traffic nightmare gets new overpasses

3 hours ago
Dead tide: Mystery man washed up on Pattaya Beach Pattaya News

Dead tide: Mystery man washed up on Pattaya Beach

4 hours ago
Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves one dead and another injured Road deaths

Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves one dead and another injured

4 hours ago
Rescue volunteer shocked as foreigner trashes Pattaya booth Pattaya News

Rescue volunteer shocked as foreigner trashes Pattaya booth

4 hours ago
Being Thailand 2025 highlights Thailand’s evolving role as a global wellness economy leader Phuket Travel

Being Thailand 2025 highlights Thailand’s evolving role as a global wellness economy leader

4 hours ago
Search continues for Thai worker buried in landslide at MRT site Bangkok News

Search continues for Thai worker buried in landslide at MRT site

4 hours ago
Near miss: Cement chunk smashes woman’s car on Rama II Bangkok News

Near miss: Cement chunk smashes woman’s car on Rama II

4 hours ago
Ex-British air hostess busted in Sri Lanka over 67k baht drug stash Thailand News

Ex-British air hostess busted in Sri Lanka over 67k baht drug stash

4 hours ago
Intoxicated karaoke workers crash into barriers in Trat Road deaths

Intoxicated karaoke workers crash into barriers in Trat

4 hours ago
Runaway van slams into 4 taxis outside Phuket Airport Phuket News

Runaway van slams into 4 taxis outside Phuket Airport

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods warning Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods warning

5 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
63 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Phuket set to host City Pride 2025 parade in June

Phuket set to host City Pride 2025 parade in June

23 hours ago
Thailand launches first leopard shark rewilding project in Phuket

Thailand launches first leopard shark rewilding project in Phuket

1 day ago
Phuket reclaims Surin Beach from illegal occupiers

Phuket reclaims Surin Beach from illegal occupiers

3 days ago
Phuket gears up with sandbags ahead of rainy season

Phuket gears up with sandbags ahead of rainy season

3 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x