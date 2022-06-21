Connect with us

Crime

Japanese restaurant owner makes slippery getaway

Pete

Published

 on 

The owner of a popular Japanese buffet restaurant, Daruma Sushi, made a slippery getaway from Thailand last week leaving a trail of chaos behind and complaints from over 500 people. A number of those people had lodged fraudulent complaints against the owner with the police and the consumer protection agency.

The owner disappeared a day before he closed all 27 Daruma Sushi locations. Immigration records reveal the owner, whose identity was not revealed, left Thailand alone for Dubai last Thursday at 11pm.

The commotion began shortly after the owner advertised e-vouchers for a salmon buffet were available for only 199 baht. Salmon fanatics jumped at the opportunity, with some purchasing over 2,000 e-vouchers and reselling them for a profit.

Hundreds of people who shelled out money for the offer have suffered financial losses estimated at 100 million baht.

The Office of the Consumer Protection Board received a considerable number of complaints from victims claiming they had been fraudulently sold the vouchers. The sale seemed strange, according to the board’s secretary general, Prateep Charoengulpa.

“Offering a promotion with a discount from 499 baht to 199 baht to boost sales of the e-voucher, which is normally sold 5 to 10 per order, is highly suspicious from the beginning. It looks like a scam from the start.”

E-vouchers used instead of ones made out of paper make it easier to destroy any fraudulent evidence that could potentially be used against the owner.

Last month, the owner of Daruma Sushi told his franchisees in a LINE group chat that he was having trouble securing salmon supplies and then lost communication with everyone in the group.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Fanta
    2022-06-21 18:49
    Cheap salmon always smells fishy to me.
    image
    alex12345
    2022-06-21 19:26
    yeah he forgot one of the most popular words in thai is "eating"
    image
    Cabra
    2022-06-21 20:52
    Sounds like a real raw deal 🤣
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-06-21 21:51
    If he was losing business he should have scaled back.
    image
    joseph
    2022-06-21 23:49
    Ahh Dubai, the best place for the worst people.
    Pete

    Pete is a writer for The Thaiger, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

    image

