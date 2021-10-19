Connect with us

Myanmar’s junta government releases prisoners, cancels arrest warrants

In the wake of ASEAN recently announcing it would exclude Myanmar’s representatives from future summits, Myanmar’s junta government made the move to release prisoners. The government is also cancelling arrest warrants for thousands of its people after making the announcement yesterday. The statement said that 1,316 people in detention will be released and that 4,320 cases will be dropped. Citing the 505(a) clause, the government’s move is thought to be in response to ASEAN’s decision.

Many high-profile individuals that were involved in the anti-junta protests will now be released, including 24 people from the entertainment industry. At least 2 journalists have also been released with full pardons. Previously, the government issued pardons for various ethnic and armed forces, but made complaints in the process. General Min Aung Hlaing said that ASEAN is, essentially, singling-out his regime, and not the CRPH nor the NUG (parallel government), in regards to violent acts allegedly committed by those regimes.

However, some people who have been released, are now saying that ASEAN’s requests are somewhat impossible to meet. One such example is that of the detained, democratically-elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. Criticisers of ASEAN, say its demands to have a dialogue with Suu Kyi were too high. And, netizens criticising the junta, says the recent move is just to appease such international bodies like ASEAN, with some released detainees continuing to be under surveillance.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

dmacarelli
2021-10-19 12:45
Finally, the pathetic despots are being held to account, by someone. It must have come as a real shock to be shunned by ASEAN. Probably the last place in the world, they expected criticism. Anything that can be done to…
Shade_Wilder
2021-10-19 12:54
I think that you have to give ASEAN its due here. Yes, before anyone says it, I know the history of ASEAN and all about ZOPFAN as its basis in the early days, I know that it's non-interference directive is…
AlexPTY
2021-10-19 13:21
Form the party, run elections... sabai sabai
palooka
2021-10-19 13:37
50 minutes ago, dmacarelli said: Probably the last place in the world, they expected criticism. Particularly as some of ASEAN member countries leave a lot to be desired also.
Rookiescot
2021-10-19 13:38
I wonder how many people are "missing" though.
Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Trending