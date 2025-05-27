Thai man caught smuggling 18 million baht cash from Myanmar

Border arrest raises suspicions over business ties and cross-border cash movements

Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
A Thai man has been apprehended for smuggling 18 million baht in cash from Myanmar into Thailand via the Sangkhlaburi border. He claimed the money was intended for bank deposit to settle outstanding payments for his company.

Yesterday, May 26, police at the Namgek checkpoint, in collaboration with Border Patrol Police Company 134 and local administrative officials in Sangkhlaburi district, intensified their operations to prevent and suppress illegal activities under the directive of the national police chief and the Region 7 police commander.

During their duties at the Nagek checkpoint, Mueang subdistrict, Sangkhlaburi district, they signalled a black Toyota Fortuner, registered in Ratchaburi, coming from the Three Pagodas Pass border to stop for inspection.

Upon inspection, Thanawat, a Ratchaburi resident, was found driving the vehicle. Officers discovered two green cloth bags on the passenger seat. Inside, they found a large amount of cash in various denominations. Thanawat, along with the bags, was taken to the Sangkhlaburi Police Station for a detailed examination of the banknotes.

The first bag contained 1,990 500 baht notes, totalling 995,000 baht (US$30,550), and 8,000 1,000 baht notes, totalling 8,000,000 baht (US$245,610), making the total for the first bag 8,995,000 baht (US$276,160).

The second bag held 2,000 500 baht notes, totalling 1,000,000 baht (US$30,700), and 7,999 1,000 baht notes, totalling 7,999,000 baht (US$245,550), making its total 8,999,000 baht (US$276,245). Combined, the total cash from both bags amounted to 17,994,000 baht (US$552,130).

Thanawat claimed he is involved in importing and exporting goods between Thailand and Myanmar. He stated the money was his, brought over from a warehouse in Phaya Tongzu, Myanmar.

He intended to use it to pay off debts with a company by depositing it at a bank in Sangkhlaburi district. After confessing to his actions, Thanawat was handed over to the Sangkhlaburi Police Station investigators to face charges for importing Thai currency without customs clearance.

The arrest was conducted under the supervision of several high-ranking police officers, including the deputy regional police chief in Kanchanaburi province, reported KhaoSod.

