Thailand F-16s deployed as Myanmar jet nears border

Thailand scrambled two F-16 fighter jets after a Myanmar military aircraft dropped four bombs near the Thai-Myanmar border in a cross-border conflict that sent over 370 people fleeing into Thai territory.

At 1.03pm yesterday, May 28, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) ordered two F-16MLU fighter jets from Wing 4 in Takhli to intercept a Myanmar Yak-130 aircraft detected flying close to the Thai border opposite Phop Phra district, Tak province.

The Yak-130, a combat-capable trainer jet operated by the Myanmar military, had just launched an airstrike on Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) forces near a multi-purpose sports field in Se Zimiang village, Su Ka Li township, Myawaddy, in Kayin State, about 1 kilometre from Thailand’s Moe Ko Thai village in Phop Phra.

Clashes had erupted earlier in the day when over 70 Myanmar soldiers were ambushed by heavily armed KNLA and People’s Defence Force (PDF) troops while en route to reinforce a base in Thibawbo. The confrontation triggered an hour-long firefight, prompting Myanmar’s military to call in air support.

The RTAF’s air control and warning units identified the Yak-130’s flight path approaching Thai airspace, prompting the urgent dispatch of the F-16s to investigate and deter further intrusion. The Thai fighters patrolled the border area as part of a standard air defence operation.

At 1.16pm, the Myanmar aircraft altered course and moved away from Thai airspace without displaying any hostile intent or engaging in provocative behaviour, according to RTAF spokesperson Air Vice Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee.

“The Royal Thai Air Force confirms that this operation was part of its standard protocol to protect national airspace. We remain committed to maintaining Thailand’s sovereignty and ensuring the safety and confidence of the public.”

Heightened tensions

The airspace tension comes amid ongoing skirmishes between the Myanmar junta forces and Karen rebels. Multiple Thai media sources reported that the latest clash forced 377 Myanmar civilians to seek shelter at three temporary safe zones in Tak province:

318 people at Moe Ko Thai temple, Village 1, Wa Lay subdistrict

23 people at Ban Muen Ruechai temple, Phop Phra

36 people at Muen Ruechai Church, Phop Phra

Security along the border has been tightened. Royal Thai Army’s Rachamanu Task Force, Border Patrol Police Unit 34, local police, and administrative units are monitoring the situation, providing humanitarian assistance and ensuring the safety of Thai citizens 24/7.

Residents in the border village of Moe Ko Thai reported hearing gunfire and explosions throughout the day. Classes at Moe Ko Thai School were suspended due to safety concerns, as the school lies directly opposite the Myanmar conflict zone across the Moei River.

The RTAF reaffirmed its readiness to defend Thailand’s airspace and is working closely with security agencies in the area to track developments.