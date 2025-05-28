Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions

Tremors were felt in northern Thailand, Myanmar, China, and Vietnam this morning

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions
Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

Thailand and its neighbouring countries experienced a series of mild earthquakes today, with the strongest registering a 4.9 magnitude near the Myanmar-India border, sparking unease but no major damage.

According to the Earthquake Observation Division, tremors were detected not only in northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son provinces but also across Myanmar, China, and Vietnam. The largest quake struck at 3.24am Thai time today, May 28, hitting a depth of 10 kilometres near the border region between Myanmar and India.

“Although these earthquakes were relatively mild, they were felt across several northern and northeastern provinces of Thailand,” a division spokesperson said. “We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure public safety.”

Pictures courtesy of The Nation

In Myanmar, six quakes ranging from 2.6 to 4.0 magnitude were recorded, with the strongest hitting 4.0 at 2.58pm. Vietnam experienced two tremors, one measuring 4.0 at 11.43am and another at 3.9 shortly after. China’s Yunnan province felt a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 6.21am.

In Thailand, tremors of 1.7 magnitude and 1.6 magnitude were recorded in Mae Hong Son’s Mueang district and Chiang Mai’s Fang district, respectively, during the early hours.

Preliminary reports confirmed no significant damage or injuries in Thailand, but disaster response agencies remain vigilant.

Residents in affected northern and northeastern provinces, including Tak, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, and Ubon Ratchathani, have been urged to stay alert and keep informed through official channels, reported The Nation.

The Earthquake Observation Division also issued safety advice:

“Remain calm during tremors, avoid standing near unsecured objects, and evacuate to open, safe areas when necessary. Residents in high-rise buildings should avoid using lifts and follow official instructions closely.”

While these quakes are unlikely to cause serious harm, officials stress the importance of preparedness as seismic activity continues across the region.

Earlier this month, residents in northern and northeastern Thailand experienced a series of mild earthquakes on the morning of May 6, with tremors ranging from 1.3 to 3.0 magnitude shaking three provinces and causing concern online.

Thailand News

