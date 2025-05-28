PM Paetongtarn champions green economy at Malaysia summit

Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra made waves yesterday at the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Malaysia, unveiling a three-pronged strategy aimed at boosting economic prosperity, protecting human resources, and preserving the environment.

Speaking at the high-profile gathering, the 38 year old Thai premier urged deeper collaboration between ASEAN and Gulf countries to tackle pressing challenges while seizing new opportunities.

“Closer ties in the Halal food industry, clean energy, food security and support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are vital for our mutual growth.”

She also called for enhanced movement and exchange of skilled professionals in key sectors such as tourism, medicine, and healthcare.

“Qualified personnel must be able to flow freely between ASEAN and Gulf states to strengthen our industries.”

Crucially, the PM stressed the importance of a united Green Agenda, as both regions seek to transition towards sustainable green economies.

“We must collectively push forward with green finance and energy transition to protect our planet for future generations.”

The summit also saw the Thai premier address the ongoing Gaza conflict. Government Spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap quoted her urging all parties involved “to proceed with negotiations towards a new ceasefire, prisoner exchange and the provision of humanitarian aid to those affected.”

PM Paetongtarn expressed her gratitude to those who worked behind the scenes for the release of Thai nationals held hostage in Gaza earlier this year.

“We appreciate the efforts of all parties who secured their safe return in January,” said Jirayu.

The summit concluded with the endorsement of two key documents: the Joint Statement of the Second Summit of ASEAN and the GCC, and the Joint Declaration on Economic Cooperation between the two groups, reported Bangkok Post.

Thailand looks forward to deepening partnerships with Gulf nations on these ambitious goals, particularly green finance and sustainable energy, signalling a new era of cooperation.