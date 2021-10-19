Connect with us

Crime

Cyber fraud case renews talks over the safety of online banking

Avatar

Published

 on 

After at least 40,000 people in Thailand were victims of online banking cyber fraud, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau is renewing talks over the safety of such online transactions. The losses recently incurred by those using online banking are thought to be over 10 million baht after hackers stole credit and debit card information.

Kornchai Klayklueng, the commissioner of the CCIB, says the initial investigation revealed that hackers possibly used 3 channels to steal such information. The channels included: sending SMS to trick people into giving out their personal information, card holders who had linked their bank accounts with online applications, and stealing information from card holders making daily transactions at shops or gas stations.

The Bank of Thailand and the Thai Bankers’ Association issued statements late on Sunday that their initial investigations pointed towards the mobile banking system as not being hacked. They also said banking applications were not found to have illegally transferred customers’ money. But, the BOT then said the loss was estimated at 130 million baht and promised to reimburse customers of the losses and suspend any hacked cards. Then, the BOT and other commercial banks said many accounts showed numerous, suspicious transactions from online purchases abroad.

Niwet Arphawasin, commander-in-chief at the Technology Crime Investigation and Analysis Division, said that the recent fraud was achieved by hackers finding a loophole in the payment system. He also noted that some banks won’t notify customers if the amount taken illegally was nominal. As the new case featured many customers saying their accounts had illegal withdrawals of less than 100 baht, the loophole found seems to hold true to recent victimisations. Prinya Hom-anek, a cybersecurity expert, advised people to use a credit card instead of a debit card for future transactions.

“Credit card holders have to pay the money later, so they can refuse to make payments for goods or services they did not buy. In the case of debit card holders, the money is deducted from their accounts right away, making it difficult for them to make a case for refund when illegal transactions take place.”

Prinya also advised customers to not link their debit cards to their main savings accounts. Instead, he says they should create a separate bank account with a smaller balance. Furthermore, he says those who do not subscribe to SMS alerts on their account transactions put themselves at a higher risk of being a victim of fraud.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-10-19 14:09
Cyber crime is the pariah of the modern age. Investment in counter cyber fraud, is so necessary.
image
Dancbmac
2021-10-19 14:41
Most of the Thai banks these days allow you to use your phone app to withdraw your money with no fees and no need to use your debit card. Better security especially if one uses Face ID for your app…
image
dj230
2021-10-19 15:10
havn't used a debit card in over a decade other than to access my bank account at my bank in canada hows the fees like in thailand? in canada they charge an arm and leg for using your debit…
Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 hour ago

Thai culture, tourism, Thailand pass, chit chat | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 41
Crime2 hours ago

Arrest made for the 14 year old murder of pregnant girl
Crime3 hours ago

Cyber fraud case renews talks over the safety of online banking
Sponsored1 day ago

SO Sofitel Hua Hin opens its doors to welcome all visitors!

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Crime4 hours ago

Myanmar’s junta government releases prisoners, cancels arrest warrants
Politics4 hours ago

North Korea continues testing ballistic missiles
Thailand4 hours ago

No more Sinovac, Thailand pass details, BKK airport expansion | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 112
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Media5 hours ago

Virtual influencers a rising force in Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Police investigate online bank fraud, BKK airport expansion | October 19
Politics5 hours ago

MP queries appointment of army general to oversee Covid-19 in southern Thailand
Politics5 hours ago

Former U.S. president Trump sues House committee over records request
Coronavirus Vaccines6 hours ago

Anutin rejects suggestion booster doses should stop until everyone gets first dose
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Covid-19 pill treatment highly effective at preventing hospitalisation, death
Coronavirus Vaccines7 hours ago

Thailand to stop using Sinovac vaccine once current supply runs out
Tourism7 hours ago

Tourism sector not getting its hopes up over domestic travel
Thailand News Today22 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai economic think tank, BTS pass doubles in price | Oct 18
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending