Sattahip woman dragged on road in brazen bag snatch (video)

Chon Buri’s streets are once again under siege as a brazen bag-snatcher strikes in broad daylight, dragging a young woman nearly 40 metres along a busy Sattahip pavement in a terrifying attack that has shaken the local community.

The harrowing incident happened at about 5pm yesterday, May 27, in Soi Bon Kai, close to the Ma lor Kan barbershop. CCTV footage captured a lone male suspect riding a red-and-black motorbike sneak up behind a Myanmar woman before violently grabbing her shoulder bag.

Despite her desperate attempts to hold on, the thief sped off, dragging her across the pavement and causing abrasions to her left knee.

The victim was left shaken and traumatised as the bag, containing 9,000 baht, a mobile phone, and important documents, disappeared with the attacker.

Dashcam footage from passing vehicles backed up the CCTV, giving police crucial leads in their hunt.

Police Colonel Komsan Kamtoonkaew, Chief of Sattahip Police Station, has swiftly mobilised a special investigative unit to track down the culprit. Officers are reviewing footage from security cameras along the suspect’s escape route and urging the public to come forward with any information.

The attack has ignited fear and frustration on social media, where locals vented their worries.

“Middle of the day, they still dare to strike. I’m afraid just to walk down the street now.”

“Hope the police catch him soon. It’s getting too dangerous.”

Others expressed sympathy for the victim.

“The way he dragged her was cruel. I feel so sorry for the woman.”

Calls for tougher police action and better street safety measures have grown louder.

While some suggested practical advice like carrying bags in front to avoid snatching, many emphasised that the root problem is the rise in violent crime and a lack of deterrence for repeat offenders, reported Pattaya Mail.

Violent bag-snatching had become rare in Sattahip until recently, but with similar crimes reported in Pattaya, residents fear the return of old criminal trends.

Police are determined to restore public confidence, but the incident is a stark reminder that more community vigilance and enforcement are urgently needed.

Anyone with tips should contact Sattahip Police Station or report via official social media channels immediately.