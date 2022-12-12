Crime
Massage shop owners claim ignorance of underage sex
In Nontha Buri, a couple has been arrested for running a massage shop that was a front for underage sex trafficking. Police have been investigating online advertising that hinted that very young and possibly underage girls were available for services beyond traditional massage. After gathering evidence, police raided and found seven girls between the ages of 15 and 17 years old available for sexual services at the massage shop.
The shop in question was a relax massage shop called Dina and was advertising under the handle “Relax Society Massage” on social media including Twitter. Through their Twitter page and direct messaging on the LINE app, the shop owners advertised girls they described as “fresh young ones” who were available for massage and “far from ordinary work.”
Police from the Muang district of the greater Bangkok province approached the massage shop located at Moo 10 in Bang Krang in an undercover operation. At the site, a 30 year old man and his 27 year old wife from Sukhothai province met with police and accepted a 5,000 baht fee to meet with an underage girl.
Police then busted the couple for underage sex trafficking. After rescuing the seven girls who were found in the shop, the couple were taken into custody pending charges of human trafficking in minors and profiting from the prostitution of minors. They will face 10 charges in total. If convicted, they would likely receive a prison sentence of between 10 and 20 years.
The two alleged traffickers defended themselves, saying that, while they did hire the girls, they did not traffic them and they did not know their ages. They claim that the girls had come to them and applied for work, and they did not check IDs or verify their ages before hiring them.
Police doubt their naivete and say that they have plenty of evidence like mobile device data and information behind the counter of the shop they believe will contradict these claims.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Smuggled wildlife goods pouring out of India
Drunk driver tries to smash through police checkpoint in Pattaya
Massage shop owners claim ignorance of underage sex
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Pheu Thai not ready to name names
Financially embarrassed elderly Thai man found hanged one day after birthday
Who is Khru Yun, ‘angel of child protection,’ accused of abuse?
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Biggest joke – Big Joke fired as puppet master Chuvit pulls strings
You Can Buy Counterfeit Thai Banknotes on Facebook | GMT
It’s Bank of the Future for Thai consumers
Jealous husband shoots his wife before committing suicide
Elevate and enjoy 2023 with an offer at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach
Patong deckchair touts must double capacity to survive
Two of four robbers still missing after gold shop shooting
Demon drink – new kid on the block kills neighbour with stick
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
VIDEO: Policeman fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
VIDEO: Desperate Rohingyas dying on boat off South Thailand
Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis
Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa most popular among Americans and Chinese
Father chains up daughter and forces her to return to abusive husband
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Hot News3 days ago
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
-
Crime3 days ago
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
-
Tourism3 days ago
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
-
Phuket3 days ago
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
-
Expats3 days ago
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
-
Crime2 days ago
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
-
Crime3 days ago
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai