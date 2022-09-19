Connect with us

Crime

Police hunt for gang member involved in Nontha Buri kidnapping

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Gang member sought in alleged kidnapping and beating. (via Thai PBS)

An arrest warrant is out for a man in the Greater Bangkok province of Nontha Buri for the alleged kidnapping of a 16 year old boy in broad daylight. Police believe the kidnapper is a gang member and suspect that the boy, who was later dumped on the side of the road in serious condition, is involved in the gang as well.

The grandfather of the 16 year old kidnapping victim says the boy recently bought two new motorcycles. He told his family he paid for them with money won from gambling. But police believe the boy had opened a bank account in his name and handed his ATM card over to the gang to use the account to hide or launder money.

One day the boy noticed a large amount had been deposited into the account and got greedy. Police believe he called the bank to cancel the ATM card and then went and withdrew the gang’s money from his account and went on a personal spending spree.

It is suspected the gang found out and took vengeance by kidnapping him. Witnesses report that two cars with a group of six or seven men showed up at the motorbike repair shop in Pak Kret where the boy worked on Friday. Several approached him and then forced him at gunpoint to get into one of the cars.

A man in the repair shop had a gun and fired a warning shot in the air in an attempt to rattle the kidnappers. They returned fire as they climbed back into their cars before speeding away with the boy. Police have identified at least one man from the group and have issued an arrest warrant for charges of attempted murder, coercion, illegally carrying a firearm in public and illegal detention for the kidnapping.

Police would later find the boy on the side of the road in the Lat Krabang district of Bangkok that same day, severely beaten and unconscious. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Now, three days later, he remains on a ventilator in the hospital.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Travel8 mins ago

Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
Thailand20 mins ago

4 taxi drivers fined for overcharging and refusing service
Road deaths1 hour ago

Swedish man killed while crossing road in Phang Nga
Sponsored9 hours ago

International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
Crime1 hour ago

Police hunt for gang member involved in Nontha Buri kidnapping
Crime2 hours ago

Bangkok thief breaks jaw in fall after stealing 2 amulets
Press Room2 hours ago

The Asia Fitness Conference 2022: A must-attend event for fitness enthusiasts and professionals
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Drugs2 hours ago

Drug dealer arrested on Bangla, previously threatened tourists with gun
Crime3 hours ago

14 year old teenager kidnapped & murdered in Chon Buri
Events4 hours ago

Thailand’s biggest LGBTQ+ wedding planned for Valentine’s Day
Thailand4 hours ago

Japanese golfers sexually assault Thai caddies
Bangkok5 hours ago

Thailand’s eerie areoplane graveyard spooks Bangkok residents
Politics5 hours ago

POLL: Nepotism and favours get promotions, but so does hard work
Thailand6 hours ago

Thai ambassador to London will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Bangkok7 hours ago

2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
Pollution7 hours ago

Plan to phase out importing plastic scrap by 2025
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending