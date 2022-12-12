Pheu Thai not ready to name names

The Pheu Thai party is not ready to formally appoint Paetongtarn “Ung-ing” Shinawatra as its preferred candidate for PM. But at a campaign event, director of the Pheu Thai Family Project Nattawut Saikuar, said it was clear that Paetongtarn was the right candidate to lead the party into the election.

Nattawut said the party will announce two more candidates “for the public to consider” at a later date.

In his speech, Nattawut called on Pheu Thai supporters in the South to use their vote to prevent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from returning to office, telling them only a landslide victory would keep him away from the top job.

Nattawut said…

“If you vote for other parties, then Gen Prayut could return. But if you vote Pheu Thai, you will get a prime minister that is nominated by the party.”

At the event, Nattawut defended the party’s intention to raise the daily minimum wage to 600 baht (US$17), part of Paetongtarn’s so-called vision for the country, if Pheu Thai wins the election.

On stage, Paetongtarn herself reiterated her vision, before saying that she planned to make energy prices the government’s top priority.

She said the party will also tackle low rubber prices, address problems in the fishing sector and the drug problem, before promising upgrades on rail tracks to China and Singapore.

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said he was confident that the popularity of the party’s candidate would jump following the rally in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Cholnan said…

“The party’s candidate is knowledgeable and understands the people’s problems. Judging from the previous polls, I believe the candidate has found a place in the heart of the southern people.”

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Development Administration yesterday unveiled its latest poll results, which suggest Pheu Thai is the most likely ruling party, followed by Move Forward, Palang Pracharath, the United Thai Nation, Bhumjaithai and Democrat parties.