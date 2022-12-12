Connect with us

Thailand

Pheu Thai not ready to name names

Published

 on 

The Pheu Thai party is not ready to formally appoint Paetongtarn “Ung-ing” Shinawatra as its preferred candidate for PM. But at a campaign event, director of the Pheu Thai Family Project Nattawut Saikuar, said it was clear that Paetongtarn was the right candidate to lead the party into the election.

Nattawut said the party will announce two more candidates “for the public to consider” at a later date.

In his speech, Nattawut called on Pheu Thai supporters in the South to use their vote to prevent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from returning to office, telling them only a landslide victory would keep him away from the top job.

Nattawut to be released today: Corrections Department news source

Maybe Nattawut Saikuar does not have the qualities required to lead the party.

Nattawut said…

“If you vote for other parties, then Gen Prayut could return. But if you vote Pheu Thai, you will get a prime minister that is nominated by the party.”

At the event, Nattawut defended the party’s intention to raise the daily minimum wage to 600 baht (US$17), part of Paetongtarn’s so-called vision for the country, if Pheu Thai wins the election.

On stage, Paetongtarn herself reiterated her vision, before saying that she planned to make energy prices the government’s top priority.

She said the party will also tackle low rubber prices, address problems in the fishing sector and the drug problem, before promising upgrades on rail tracks to China and Singapore.

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said he was confident that the popularity of the party’s candidate would jump following the rally in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Cholnan said…

“The party’s candidate is knowledgeable and understands the people’s problems. Judging from the previous polls, I believe the candidate has found a place in the heart of the southern people.”

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Development Administration yesterday unveiled its latest poll results, which suggest Pheu Thai is the most likely ruling party, followed by Move Forward, Palang Pracharath, the United Thai Nation, Bhumjaithai and Democrat parties.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 mins ago

Smuggled wildlife goods pouring out of India
Crime12 mins ago

Drunk driver tries to smash through police checkpoint in Pattaya
Crime20 mins ago

Massage shop owners claim ignorance of underage sex
Sponsored2 days ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Thailand36 mins ago

Pheu Thai not ready to name names
Economy41 mins ago

Financially embarrassed elderly Thai man found hanged one day after birthday
Bangkok1 hour ago

Who is Khru Yun, ‘angel of child protection,’ accused of abuse?
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime2 hours ago

Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Crime2 hours ago

Biggest joke – Big Joke fired as puppet master Chuvit pulls strings
Thailand3 hours ago

You Can Buy Counterfeit Thai Banknotes on Facebook | GMT
Technology3 hours ago

It’s Bank of the Future for Thai consumers
Crime4 hours ago

Jealous husband shoots his wife before committing suicide
Press Room4 hours ago

Elevate and enjoy 2023 with an offer at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach
Tourism5 hours ago

Patong deckchair touts must double capacity to survive
Crime19 hours ago

Two of four robbers still missing after gold shop shooting
Crime20 hours ago

Demon drink – new kid on the block kills neighbour with stick
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending