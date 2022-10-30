Connect with us

Crime

13 year old girl rescued from prostitution ring in Malaysia

image

Published

 on 

image
PHOTO: A 13 year old girl was rescued from a forced prostitution human trafficking ring in Malaysia. (via Thai PBS World)

A young teen Thai girl applied for a job on a social media site promising a minimum of 20,000 baht a month salary. Next thing she knew, the 13 year old girl was forced into prostitution in Malaysia. Yesterday, she was returned to Thailand with the help of the Human Trafficking Prevention and Suppression Division in Thailand and police in Malaysia.

Police broke up a human trafficking ring that would import young girls into Malaysia to be forced into prostitution. They arrested five members of the gang and rescued four women. Two of the victims were from Indonesia while the other two, including the 13 year old girl, were Thai.

Three members of the human trafficking ring had fled back to Malaysia to avoid capture but were rounded up by Malaysian police there. One of the suspects was captured and taken into custody in Chon Buri. The last suspect was picked up in Chachoengsao province. They’ve been charged with nine offences and, if convicted, could face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The 13 year old girl saw a promising ad on social media for a job and applied online. The human traffickers then contacted the girl to offer her a job in Malaysia where she was told she would be working in a massage parlour. The gang told her that her salary would start at 20,000 baht and could be as high as 200,000 baht per month.

She accepted the lucrative job offer and travelled to the Malaysian border in the Deep South province of Narathiwat. There, human traffickers on both sides of the border smuggled the teen girl across a natural crossing in Su-Ngai Kolok District and into Malaysia.

Once she arrived in Malaysia, the teen girl found she would not be giving massages and was forced into prostitution. The young girl’s mother figured out the ruse and contacted the Central Investigation Bureau. The bureau’s commissioner confirmed today that they set straight to work on rescuing the girl.

According to Thai PBS World, they contacted the Department of Consular Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work together to find, free, and return the trafficked teenage girl to her family, along with rescuing the three other women held by the traffickers.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Crime57 seconds ago

13 year old girl rescued from prostitution ring in Malaysia
image
Environment1 hour ago

Korat elephants face further persecution from farmers
image
Thailand2 hours ago

US in Asia: President Biden to ASEAN meeting, VP Harris to APEC
image
Sponsored2 days ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
image
image
Ukraine2 hours ago

Who blew it? Putin blames UK Royal Navy for Nord Stream blast
image
South Korea3 hours ago

One Thai national confirmed among those dead in Halloween stampede
image
Tourism3 hours ago

Thailand hits 7 million international tourists
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Drugs4 hours ago

Shots fired by Bangkok police in drugs bust car chase
image
South Korea4 hours ago

Halloween stampede in Seoul leaves 149 dead, dozens injured
image
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand ladyboy – Facts You Never Know about Ladyboy Culture in Thailand
image
Politics7 hours ago

Last Pakistani in Guantanamo Bay goes home
image
Money22 hours ago

Rich rewards offered for info on currency counterfeiters
image
Election23 hours ago

Is Prayut quiet due to humbleness or unpopularity?
image
World1 day ago

Musk’s Twitter: hate speech spikes, execs sacked, Trump happy
image
World1 day ago

Turkey raises terrorism red flags over nordic NATO apps
image
Chon Buri1 day ago

Stealing from the Red Cross – How low can Thailand’s corrupt officials go?
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending