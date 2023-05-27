Lawyer denies aiding Thai cyanide serial killer in evidence concealment

Photo by Bangkok Post.

Thannicha Aeksuwannawat, the lawyer of Thai cyanide serial killer Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn denied charges of assisting her client in destroying or concealing evidence. Thannicha reported to the Crime Suppression Division’s head office yesterday to face charges of aiding another person in evading punishment or receiving a reduced penalty by destroying or concealing evidence of crimes, in violation of Section 184.

After two hours of questioning, Thannicha informed reporters that she acknowledged the charges after a suspect in the case accused her of orchestrating the concealment of evidence.

Thannicha did not name the suspect, but it was apparent that she referred to her client’s former husband, Pol. Lt. Col. Withoon Rangsiwuthaporn, Bangkok Post reported.

Sararat, who is 36 years old, was arrested on April 25 at Chaeng Watthana Government Complex in Bangkok while four months pregnant. Her arrest was prompted by a complaint filed by the mother and elder sister of 32 year old Siriporn ‘Koy’ Khanwong of Kanchanaburi.

Siriporn had collapsed and died beside the Mae Klong River in the Ban Pong district of Ratchaburi, where she had accompanied Sararat to release fish as part of a merit-making activity there on April 14. Cyanide was found in Siriporn’s body, and the list of alleged victims has continued to grow.

Meanwhile, 39 year old Pol. Lt. Co.l Withoon, the deputy superintendent of the Suan Phueng station in Ratchaburi, was fired from the force. He was subsequently arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, jointly forging official documents, and using forged official documents. The Nakhon Pathom Provincial Court granted him bail.

Thannicha denied sending Siriporn’s bag to a woman identified as Kaew, as claimed. She raised questions over why her accuser, referring to Sararat’s former police husband, sought to implicate her.

Thannicha said she would file defamation suits against certain police officers and media outlets. She expressed no concerns about the possibility of deputy national police chief Pol. Gen. Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn providing lawyers to help individuals facing her planned defamation suits.

Pol. Col. Anek said police have gathered evidence to prosecute her.

Last week, Big Joke said an analysis of US$78 million, which had passed through bank accounts belonging to Sararat, suggested that she had a gambling habit that allegedly drove her to commit 14 murders using cyanide.