Deadly intersection sparks ghostly fears, Thai villagers hold exorcism ceremony

Photo by Khaosod.

The deadly intersection known as the ‘100-corpse intersection’ in Thailand‘s northern Phayao province has locals on edge, with frequent accidents and fatalities causing ongoing fear. Residents in the Wat Pa Lan Kam community have sought the help of monks to perform an exorcism ceremony in an attempt to ward off evil spirits associated with the so-called ‘spirit of the deceased.’

The ceremony, which involves the chanting of mantras by monks, aims to harness a positive energy to combat and expel the spirits of the deceased. According to traditional beliefs in the region, following the ceremony, these spirits will be reborn and will no longer haunt the area. Such rituals are strictly performed at night, believed to be the time when spirits are most active. Participation from local residents is high, with offerings, amulets, and other items used during the ritual.

The purpose of the ceremony is to provide a sense of security and good fortune to the Wat Pa Lan Kam community members. They have taken additional measures to deter spirits, such as scattering rice and sand at points believed to be inhabited by spirits and around their homes. Observations made at the intersection reveal that it is a common spot for accidents to occur during both daytime and nighttime.

The residents have dubbed this notorious intersection the ‘100-corpse’ or ‘death’ intersection due to the high number of fatalities, as well as the presence of numerous spirits believed to be lingering in the area. The red banners on bamboo poles scattered along the roadside, symbolising the death caused by unnatural events such as accidents, are a stark reminder of the intersection’s dark reputation.

As the residents continue to deal with the stress of living near such a dangerous location, ceremonies and rituals will remain a coping mechanism in this community, hoping for a long-lasting reprieve from the foreboding spirit of the deceased that they believe haunts the intersection.