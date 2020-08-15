Connect with us

Crime

Joint operation nabs 29 illegal Cambodian migrants in a Kaeo

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Joint operation nabs 29 illegal Cambodian migrants in a Kaeo | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: 77kaoded
Officials in the eastern border province of Sa Kaeo, with help from other law enforcement agencies, arrested 29 illegal migrant workers from Cambodia last night in the Ta Prayha subdistrict. Led by the deputy commander of the Burapha Forces, an elite squadron also known as the Tigers of the East, a large team located the group, who were on foot attempting to navigate a forest with a handler, around midnight. Sa Kaeo has long been a hotspot for illegal migration into Thailand.

The handler, a Thai national who was not named, reportedly said he was being paid 4,500 baht by a company in Suphanburi, northwest of Bangkok, to bring the workers to them. The company, whose name was not given, has denied the claim, according to law enforcement. Each migrant worker had to pay the handler 2000 baht as well.

Thailand has heavily cracked down on border security due to fears that illegal migrants could bring the Covid-19 virus from other countries. Thailand has not had a confirmed locally spread case of the virus in 82 days.

The 29 migrants will be returned to their country after a check for Covid-19 and processing. The handler faces legal charges and prosecution.

SOURCES: The Pattaya News | 77kaoded

Jack Burton

