Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation

The investigation into the theft of electronic cigarettes from the Customs Department is progressing, with five people arrested and one suspect still at large.

Police Major General Witthawat Chinkham, commander of Division 5, confirmed that there is no police involvement, although it is suspected that insiders may have provided information regarding the stolen goods.

The suspects, who all know each other and are from the same area, include Narint or Bird, Ekachai or Aek, Peeyakorn or King, Thanathon or G, and Suwat or Lek. They were apprehended, while Sitthisak or Bank, the alleged driver and organiser, remains on the run.

The suspects involved are believed to have been tipped off about the electronic cigarettes inside a container and were allegedly encouraged to commit the theft.

Regarding rumours that Narint had connections with officers at the Port Police Station, it was clarified that he had occasionally been hired for cleaning and errands but had no official duties. The police station has been cleared of any involvement in the incident.

Three of the suspects have previous criminal records: Bank for robbery in October 2024, Aek for drug-related charges in 2015, and King for firearm-related charges in 2020 and drug-related charges in 2022. The remaining suspects do not have known criminal histories.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Witthawat stated that, despite claims from the public regarding the gang’s repeated offences at the Customs Department, there have been no formal complaints filed. The police are open to receiving information from whistleblowers.

Efforts are underway to contact the families of the remaining suspect to encourage him to surrender, as the police are keen to close the case swiftly. It was emphasised that no preferential treatment will be given to anyone involved, reported KhaoSod.

On the same day at 4.30pm, it was reported that five suspects were in custody. The gang members reside in the Khlong Toei area. Tomorrow at 9.30am on June 3, Deputy Police Chief Prachuap Wongsuk will provide further updates in a press conference at the Port Police Station.