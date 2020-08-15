COVID-19 update: 0 new cases, 82 days without a local transmission | The Thaiger

After reporting its biggest single-day increase of confirmed Covid-19 cases in weeks – 17 – Thailand reported not a single new case today, its 82nd consecutive day without a locally transmitted case. Total infections in Thailand, to date, are 3,376, with 3,193 recoveries, a rate of 94.5%. 125 people are still in hospital.

Of total infections, 2,444 were locally acquired and 932 are imported, including 439 still in state quarantine.

A total of 1,822 cases were reported in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, 744 in the South, 603 in the Central Plains, 112 in the Northeast and 95 in the North.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 283,177 cases in the previous 24 hours to 21.3 million. The death toll went up by 6,346 to 763,064. The US had the most cases at 5.5 million, up by 60,600.

Brazil ranked second with 3.3 million cases, up by 49,274.

India was third with 2.5 million cases, up by 65,609.

In terms of the overall number of infections, Thailand is now ranked 114th among the 215 countries surveyed.

