Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours

The permanent border checkpoint at Baan Khao Din, Khlong Hat district, Sa Kaeo province, remains open amidst increased security measures by immigration and military personnel.

This follows rumours in Cambodia about a potential border closure on June 2. The Thai-Cambodian border trade market, known as Sri Phen Market, continues to operate with Cambodian traders arriving as usual, albeit in fewer numbers due to recent border tensions.

A Cambodian trader mentioned that persistent rumours of border closures in Cambodia have deterred some from crossing. Meanwhile, the 13th Military Circle and Sa Kaeo Immigration Bureau have been instructed to strictly monitor cross-border movements, although no current incidents have been reported.

Supakorn Mulkasok, the village head of Khlong Hat subdistrict, stated that trade between Cambodians and Thais is ongoing without any issues indicating potential problems. If the border were to close, both Thais and Cambodians would face difficulties, particularly border traders who rely on purchasing goods from Sri Phen Market to sell at various markets.

The market is quieter in the mornings but becomes busier at night as traders prepare for sales in their home markets from 6am. Despite the market not being as robust as before Covid-19, trading continues.

However, any actual border closure would disrupt commerce, affecting Thai traders who sell wholesale to Cambodians, as well as those sourcing goods from the market for resale.

Supakorn emphasised that border issues require resolution through collaboration among different agencies. At present, the permanent checkpoint remains open, allowing normal cross-border travel, reported KhaoSod.

A Cambodian national, who travels to Thailand weekly for work, noted that despite rumours of a closure, crossings remain unchanged, albeit with stricter inspections. If the Baan Khao Din checkpoint and others were to close, significant impacts would be inevitable, a situation they hope to avoid. Information on border issues remains unclear, with the primary concern being the avoidance of negative impacts.