Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours

Cross-border movement faces tighter scrutiny amid growing security concerns

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee24 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
76 1 minute read
Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours
Picure courtesy of KhaoSod

The permanent border checkpoint at Baan Khao Din, Khlong Hat district, Sa Kaeo province, remains open amidst increased security measures by immigration and military personnel.

This follows rumours in Cambodia about a potential border closure on June 2. The Thai-Cambodian border trade market, known as Sri Phen Market, continues to operate with Cambodian traders arriving as usual, albeit in fewer numbers due to recent border tensions.

A Cambodian trader mentioned that persistent rumours of border closures in Cambodia have deterred some from crossing. Meanwhile, the 13th Military Circle and Sa Kaeo Immigration Bureau have been instructed to strictly monitor cross-border movements, although no current incidents have been reported.

Supakorn Mulkasok, the village head of Khlong Hat subdistrict, stated that trade between Cambodians and Thais is ongoing without any issues indicating potential problems. If the border were to close, both Thais and Cambodians would face difficulties, particularly border traders who rely on purchasing goods from Sri Phen Market to sell at various markets.

Related Articles

The market is quieter in the mornings but becomes busier at night as traders prepare for sales in their home markets from 6am. Despite the market not being as robust as before Covid-19, trading continues.

However, any actual border closure would disrupt commerce, affecting Thai traders who sell wholesale to Cambodians, as well as those sourcing goods from the market for resale.

Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Supakorn emphasised that border issues require resolution through collaboration among different agencies. At present, the permanent checkpoint remains open, allowing normal cross-border travel, reported KhaoSod.

A Cambodian national, who travels to Thailand weekly for work, noted that despite rumours of a closure, crossings remain unchanged, albeit with stricter inspections. If the Baan Khao Din checkpoint and others were to close, significant impacts would be inevitable, a situation they hope to avoid. Information on border issues remains unclear, with the primary concern being the avoidance of negative impacts.

Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Thailand targets 4.5 billion baht from pride month tourism Thailand News

Thailand targets 4.5 billion baht from pride month tourism

56 seconds ago
Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours Thailand News

Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours

24 minutes ago
Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status Thailand News

Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status

37 minutes ago
Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault Pattaya News

Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault

43 minutes ago
State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny Thailand News

State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny

45 minutes ago
Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok Bangkok News

Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation Bangkok News

Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation

1 hour ago
Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court Thailand News

Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court

1 hour ago
Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video) Thailand News

Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video)

2 hours ago
Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained Crime News

Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained

2 hours ago
Tourism council urges PM to boost sector&#8217;s global competitiveness Tourism News

Tourism council urges PM to boost sector’s global competitiveness

2 hours ago
Elderly man allegedly stabs wife in Bangkok home after argument Bangkok News

Elderly man allegedly stabs wife in Bangkok home after argument

2 hours ago
Fire at Chanthaburi resort damages fitness building and equipment Thailand News

Fire at Chanthaburi resort damages fitness building and equipment

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in tragic crash on Chon Buri U-turn bridge Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in tragic crash on Chon Buri U-turn bridge

3 hours ago
Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines sign joint business agreement Thailand News

Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines sign joint business agreement

3 hours ago
Police address ceiling collapse at Immigration Bureau Thailand News

Police address ceiling collapse at Immigration Bureau

3 hours ago
37 Thai provinces issued warning for heavy rain and storms Thailand News

37 Thai provinces issued warning for heavy rain and storms

3 hours ago
4.5 magnitude quake hits Chiang Mai, no damage reported Chiang Mai News

4.5 magnitude quake hits Chiang Mai, no damage reported

3 hours ago
Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition Phuket Travel

Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition

5 hours ago
Bangkok Pride events 2025: Where to celebrate Pride Month Things To Do

Bangkok Pride events 2025: Where to celebrate Pride Month

21 hours ago
Man found dead in Surat Thani hot springs pool Thailand News

Man found dead in Surat Thani hot springs pool

22 hours ago
Man in Khon Kaen confesses to grandmother&#8217;s murder after argument Crime News

Man in Khon Kaen confesses to grandmother’s murder after argument

23 hours ago
Body found in haunted Udon Thani well near railway station Thailand News

Body found in haunted Udon Thani well near railway station

23 hours ago
PM leads Bangkok Pride 2025 as Siam Piwat powers month-long festival Hot News

PM leads Bangkok Pride 2025 as Siam Piwat powers month-long festival

23 hours ago
Suspect detained after deadly container warehouse theft in Bangkok Bangkok News

Suspect detained after deadly container warehouse theft in Bangkok

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee24 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
76 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights

Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights

4 days ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Grand Palace shuts down for royal birthday

Bangkok’s Grand Palace shuts down for royal birthday

4 days ago
Thai-Cambodian tensions ease as leaders seek peace

Thai-Cambodian tensions ease as leaders seek peace

4 days ago
Chinese ditch Thailand for cheaper, drama-free Cambodia

Chinese ditch Thailand for cheaper, drama-free Cambodia

5 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x