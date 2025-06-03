Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video)

Two foreign tourists inadvertently paid over 22,000 baht for two coffees at a café in Nakhon Ratchasima province, but the situation was amicably resolved.

A still image from the Mount Wind Tree Cafe’s Facebook page shows a foreign cyclist unintentionally overpaying by nearly 22,000 baht.

This incident took place on May 31 at the Mount Wind Tree Cafe, located in Nakhon Ratchasima province. The two tourists, who were cycling, stopped for coffee and paid via bank transfer using a mobile phone, mistakenly sending an excessive amount.

The actual bill was 221.50 baht, approximately US$6.74. However, they accidentally transferred 22,150 baht, equivalent to approximately $673.87 at current exchange rates.

Following the mishap, the café posted a notice seeking assistance in locating the tourists to return the overpaid amount, reported Bangkok Post.

On June 1, the café announced on their Facebook page that they had successfully reached the customer, Ben Jacobs, and facilitated the refund through the bank.

In similar news, in central Chanthaburi, an extraordinary incident unfolded at 6pm on March 5 last year. Samart Wongnapa, a 49 year old noodle shop owner, became the focus of local media attention after he returned an accidental overpayment of 300,000 baht (US$8,417) to a group of Chinese diners at his eatery in Mueang district, Chanthaburi.

Earlier that day, around noon, four Chinese gem traders visited Samart’s restaurant and ordered seven dishes, amounting to a modest 210 baht (US$6). However, during the digital payment process, a significant error occurred.

The group, attempting to pay their small bill via mobile banking, mistakenly transferred a staggering 333,210 baht (US$9,349) instead.

After noticing the unusual transaction, Samart immediately realised the mistake. He promptly contacted the Chinese customers to alert them and assured them he would return the overpaid amount. Surprised and grateful for his honesty, the group offered him a 1,000 baht (US$28) reward as a token of appreciation. However, Samart respectfully declined, saying he was simply doing what was right.