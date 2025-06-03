Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video)

Digital payment mishap sparks viral moment and refund

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee16 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
78 1 minute read
Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video)
Picture courtesy of Wetchayan Fah Facebook

Two foreign tourists inadvertently paid over 22,000 baht for two coffees at a café in Nakhon Ratchasima province, but the situation was amicably resolved.

A still image from the Mount Wind Tree Cafe’s Facebook page shows a foreign cyclist unintentionally overpaying by nearly 22,000 baht.

This incident took place on May 31 at the Mount Wind Tree Cafe, located in Nakhon Ratchasima province. The two tourists, who were cycling, stopped for coffee and paid via bank transfer using a mobile phone, mistakenly sending an excessive amount.

The actual bill was 221.50 baht, approximately US$6.74. However, they accidentally transferred 22,150 baht, equivalent to approximately $673.87 at current exchange rates.

Related Articles

Following the mishap, the café posted a notice seeking assistance in locating the tourists to return the overpaid amount, reported Bangkok Post.

On June 1, the café announced on their Facebook page that they had successfully reached the customer, Ben Jacobs, and facilitated the refund through the bank.

In similar news, in central Chanthaburi, an extraordinary incident unfolded at 6pm on March 5 last year. Samart Wongnapa, a 49 year old noodle shop owner, became the focus of local media attention after he returned an accidental overpayment of 300,000 baht (US$8,417) to a group of Chinese diners at his eatery in Mueang district, Chanthaburi.

Earlier that day, around noon, four Chinese gem traders visited Samart’s restaurant and ordered seven dishes, amounting to a modest 210 baht (US$6). However, during the digital payment process, a significant error occurred.

The group, attempting to pay their small bill via mobile banking, mistakenly transferred a staggering 333,210 baht (US$9,349) instead.

After noticing the unusual transaction, Samart immediately realised the mistake. He promptly contacted the Chinese customers to alert them and assured them he would return the overpaid amount. Surprised and grateful for his honesty, the group offered him a 1,000 baht (US$28) reward as a token of appreciation. However, Samart respectfully declined, saying he was simply doing what was right.

Latest Thailand News
Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court Thailand News

Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court

8 seconds ago
Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video) Thailand News

Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video)

16 minutes ago
Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained Crime News

Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained

33 minutes ago
Tourism council urges PM to boost sector&#8217;s global competitiveness Tourism News

Tourism council urges PM to boost sector’s global competitiveness

35 minutes ago
Elderly man allegedly stabs wife in Bangkok home after argument Bangkok News

Elderly man allegedly stabs wife in Bangkok home after argument

55 minutes ago
Fire at Chanthaburi resort damages fitness building and equipment Thailand News

Fire at Chanthaburi resort damages fitness building and equipment

1 hour ago
Motorcyclist dies in tragic crash on Chon Buri U-turn bridge Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in tragic crash on Chon Buri U-turn bridge

1 hour ago
Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines sign joint business agreement Thailand News

Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines sign joint business agreement

1 hour ago
Police address ceiling collapse at Immigration Bureau Thailand News

Police address ceiling collapse at Immigration Bureau

1 hour ago
37 Thai provinces issued warning for heavy rain and storms Thailand News

37 Thai provinces issued warning for heavy rain and storms

1 hour ago
4.5 magnitude quake hits Chiang Mai, no damage reported Chiang Mai News

4.5 magnitude quake hits Chiang Mai, no damage reported

2 hours ago
Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition Phuket Travel

Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition

4 hours ago
Bangkok Pride events 2025: Where to celebrate Pride Month Things To Do

Bangkok Pride events 2025: Where to celebrate Pride Month

20 hours ago
Man found dead in Surat Thani hot springs pool Thailand News

Man found dead in Surat Thani hot springs pool

21 hours ago
Man in Khon Kaen confesses to grandmother&#8217;s murder after argument Crime News

Man in Khon Kaen confesses to grandmother’s murder after argument

21 hours ago
Body found in haunted Udon Thani well near railway station Thailand News

Body found in haunted Udon Thani well near railway station

21 hours ago
PM leads Bangkok Pride 2025 as Siam Piwat powers month-long festival Hot News

PM leads Bangkok Pride 2025 as Siam Piwat powers month-long festival

22 hours ago
Suspect detained after deadly container warehouse theft in Bangkok Bangkok News

Suspect detained after deadly container warehouse theft in Bangkok

23 hours ago
American tourist dies in Phuket motorbike accident after heart attack Phuket News

American tourist dies in Phuket motorbike accident after heart attack

23 hours ago
Cattle farmer shot dead near ordination event in Phetchaburi Crime News

Cattle farmer shot dead near ordination event in Phetchaburi

23 hours ago
Drivers held for transporting 1,434 boxes of illegal cigarettes Crime News

Drivers held for transporting 1,434 boxes of illegal cigarettes

24 hours ago
Woman abducted in Trat as police chase white van Crime News

Woman abducted in Trat as police chase white van

24 hours ago
Man tragically shot in Phetchabun mall car park Crime News

Man tragically shot in Phetchabun mall car park

1 day ago
Algerians gang arrested for theft at Suvarnabhumi Airport Crime News

Algerians gang arrested for theft at Suvarnabhumi Airport

1 day ago
Thailand lottery winners scoop 78 million baht jackpot Thailand News

Thailand lottery winners scoop 78 million baht jackpot

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee16 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
78 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Tourist sparks outrage in Phuket with fake cash stunt (video)

Tourist sparks outrage in Phuket with fake cash stunt (video)

Friday, April 4, 2025
All aboard: Songkhla sets sail for cruise boom with new port plan

All aboard: Songkhla sets sail for cruise boom with new port plan

Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Fire ravages famous Suphan Buri café, no injuries reported

Fire ravages famous Suphan Buri café, no injuries reported

Wednesday, March 26, 2025
24 hour cafes in Bangkok for work and relaxation

24 hour cafes in Bangkok for work and relaxation

Thursday, March 20, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x