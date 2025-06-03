Tourism council urges PM to boost sector’s global competitiveness

TCT calls for enhanced tourist safety, workforce training, and sustainable practices

Koh Lan, Thailand | Photo via Ghing/Getty Images

The Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) is set to submit a letter to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra this week, advocating for enhancements in the tourism sector to elevate Thailand’s competitiveness on a global scale.

Chai Arunanondchai, President of the TCT, emphasised the need for Thailand to evolve into a sustainable and high-quality tourism destination.

According to Chai, the sector, responsible for generating over 4.4 million direct and indirect jobs, is currently challenged by global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions and concerns regarding tourism safety in the country.

Chai highlighted the urgency for the government to address ongoing issues such as fraud and scams affecting tourists, which have long plagued the industry, and to prevent associated crimes and incidents. To bolster tourism safety, he stressed the importance of inter-agency collaboration, supported by effective monitoring and evaluation systems.

In light of Thailand’s decision to decriminalise cannabis, Chai called for the establishment of proper zoning and regulations to control cannabis consumption among tourists.

In addressing workforce shortages within the tourism sector, the TCT proposed the creation of a regional tourism skills training institution, focusing on foreign languages, technology, and service and communication skills.

Chai also suggested streamlining the legal process for hotels and accommodations by consolidating multiple licences into a single licence to reduce operational burdens.

Chai Arunanondchai, President of the TCT | Photo via Bangkok Post

He underscored the necessity of forming a new organisation dedicated to promoting sustainable tourism, educating operators, and coordinating with various stakeholders to align with global trends and the EU’s stringent environmental standards.

The TCT has already submitted proposals to both the Finance Ministry and the Transport Ministry to address tourism-related challenges. It requested the Finance Ministry to provide loans with favourable interest rates and establish a sustainable tourism fund to support small and medium-sized tourism operators, many of whom struggle to secure funding for competitiveness improvements.

Additionally, the TCT urged the ministry to revise its 2010 regulation on budget disbursement by government agencies to reflect current financial conditions, noting the low caps on meeting and coffee break expenses, reported the Bangkok Post.

To tackle car rental and taxi scams, the TCT suggested that the Transport Ministry develop new transportation modes, such as rail services, to link major and secondary cities.

