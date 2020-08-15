Crime
Amnesty International demands “Penguin’s” release
The Thailand chapter of Amnesty International is calling on police to immediately release student protest leader Prit “Penguin” Chivarak, after he was arrested yesterday on charges of sedition and inciting public unrest. AI Thailand Director Niyanut Kotesarn said in a statement issued last night that the arrest of the Thammasat University student amounts to suppression of free expression and contravenes the Thai Constitution. She demanded that all charges against Prit and 2 other activists under arrest be dropped.
Prit was escorted by police to the Ratchadapisek Criminal Court this morning, to seek the extension of his detention for allegedly inciting public unrest and 7 other charges in connection with the protest held at the Victory Monument on July 18. Police were stationed outside the court after dozens of supporters turned up to show moral support for the student leader.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Pakkapong Pongpetra told media that the police will not object to bail for Prit, saying bail is at the court’s discretion.
He said police will be deployed at the Victory Monument tomorrow to maintain order, as student activists are scheduled to hold a protest there, adding that police searched Prit’s apartment,in the Rangsit area early this morning and found some useful evidence, but he did not elaborate.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Politics
Police pinch “Penguin” ahead of student rally
Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, the outspoken leader of recent student protests, was arrested yesterday as tensions mount ahead of a major pro-democracy rally planned for tomorrow afternoon in Bangkok. He faces multiple charges, including sedition. The arrest was made as the Thammasat University student prepared to join a pro-democracy event at the campus in Nonthaburi. After a policeman read out the arrest warrant, 4 plainclothes officers physically dragged him into an unmarked car, when he refused to go. Dozens of people used their phones to take videos, which were posted to Twitter, where #SaveParit started trending instantly, attracting more than 1.5 […]
Politics
Uni students defy rain to hold pro-democracy rally; more planned
In the latest of what have become near daily protests calling for change, some 100 students protesters defied the rain early yesterday evening at Bangkok’s Srinakharinwirot University to voice anger at the government and demand a return to democracy. Speakers took turns addressing their peers huddled under an awning at about 5pm. A a fourth-year International Relations student told reporters: “Protesting to repel the dictators is necessary, of course, but it will mean nothing without changing the law.” He was one of a series of speakers calling for the Constitution to be rewritten to shift the balance of power back […]
