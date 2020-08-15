Amnesty International demands “Penguin’s” release

The Thailand chapter of Amnesty International is calling on police to immediately release student protest leader Prit “Penguin” Chivarak, after he was arrested yesterday on charges of sedition and inciting public unrest. AI Thailand Director Niyanut Kotesarn said in a statement issued last night that the arrest of the Thammasat University student amounts to suppression of free expression and contravenes the Thai Constitution. She demanded that all charges against Prit and 2 other activists under arrest be dropped.

Prit was escorted by police to the Ratchadapisek Criminal Court this morning, to seek the extension of his detention for allegedly inciting public unrest and 7 other charges in connection with the protest held at the Victory Monument on July 18. Police were stationed outside the court after dozens of supporters turned up to show moral support for the student leader.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Pakkapong Pongpetra told media that the police will not object to bail for Prit, saying bail is at the court’s discretion.

He said police will be deployed at the Victory Monument tomorrow to maintain order, as student activists are scheduled to hold a protest there, adding that police searched Prit’s apartment,in the Rangsit area early this morning and found some useful evidence, but he did not elaborate.

