Connect with us

Crime

Amnesty International demands “Penguin’s” release

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Amnesty International demands &#8220;Penguin&#8217;s&#8221; release | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Thai PBS World
    • follow us in feedly

The Thailand chapter of Amnesty International is calling on police to immediately release student protest leader Prit “Penguin” Chivarak, after he was arrested yesterday on charges of sedition and inciting public unrest. AI Thailand Director Niyanut Kotesarn said in a statement issued last night that the arrest of the Thammasat University student amounts to suppression of free expression and contravenes the Thai Constitution. She demanded that all charges against Prit and 2 other activists under arrest be dropped.

Prit was escorted by police to the Ratchadapisek Criminal Court this morning, to seek the extension of his detention for allegedly inciting public unrest and 7 other charges in connection with the protest held at the Victory Monument on July 18. Police were stationed outside the court after dozens of supporters turned up to show moral support for the student leader.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Pakkapong Pongpetra told media that the police will not object to bail for Prit, saying bail is at the court’s discretion.

He said police will be deployed at the Victory Monument tomorrow to maintain order, as student activists are scheduled to hold a protest there, adding that police searched Prit’s apartment,in the Rangsit area early this morning and found some useful evidence, but he did not elaborate.

Amnesty International demands

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Phathum Thani man finds cobra in commode

Jack Burton

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

Phathum Thani man finds cobra in commode | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

A homeowner in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, got quite a start when visiting the loo yesterday. 51 year old “Phayop,” a baker for an airline, told a rescue foundation that he went into his downstairs toilet to sit down and relieve himself. He felt something brush against his backside and immediately jumped up. He says he couldn’t see anything but repeated attempts to flush the toilet were unsuccessful so he closed the lid called his wife. She came in and lifted the lid and discovered a 1.5 metre long cobra. The foundation was called to the house in […]

Continue Reading

Politics

Police pinch “Penguin” ahead of student rally

Jack Burton

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

Police pinch &#8220;Penguin&#8221; ahead of student rally | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, the outspoken leader of recent student protests, was arrested yesterday as tensions mount ahead of a major pro-democracy rally planned for tomorrow afternoon in Bangkok. He faces multiple charges, including sedition. The arrest was made as the Thammasat University student prepared to join a pro-democracy event at the campus in Nonthaburi. After a policeman read out the arrest warrant, 4 plainclothes officers physically dragged him into an unmarked car, when he refused to go. Dozens of people used their phones to take videos, which were posted to Twitter, where #SaveParit started trending instantly, attracting more than 1.5 […]

Continue Reading

Politics

Uni students defy rain to hold pro-democracy rally; more planned

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

Uni students defy rain to hold pro-democracy rally; more planned | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Students flash the anti-government "3 finger salute" at a protest in Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok yesterday - (Adam Dean/The New York Times)

In the latest of what have become near daily protests calling for change, some 100 students protesters defied the rain early yesterday evening at Bangkok’s Srinakharinwirot University to voice anger at the government and demand a return to democracy. Speakers took turns addressing their peers huddled under an awning at about 5pm. A a fourth-year International Relations student told reporters: “Protesting to repel the dictators is necessary, of course, but it will mean nothing without changing the law.” He was one of a series of speakers calling for the Constitution to be rewritten to shift the balance of power back […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending