Fire at Chanthaburi resort damages fitness building and equipment

A fire broke out at a renowned resort hotel in Chanthaburi, damaging fitness equipment and a fitness building after a golf cart caught fire.

The incident occurred at 9.30pm yesterday, June 2, in Mueang district, Chanthaburi province. Police coordinated with the Phatthavee subdistrict municipal fire department and rescue teams to extinguish the blaze.

Upon arrival, the fire was rapidly consuming the fitness equipment, the fitness club building, and the roof, which was insulated with highly flammable materials.

The fire originated from a golf cart parked in front of the building, which was completely engulfed in flames. Hotel staff and rescue volunteers attempted to control the fire using chemical extinguishers but were initially unsuccessful.

Firefighters sprayed water from fire engines for approximately 20 minutes before successfully extinguishing the flames. An inspection revealed that the fitness equipment, the golf cart, and the building sustained damage.

Hotel staff explained that earlier in the evening, a golf cart with a lithium battery was parked for charging. The employee left to see a doctor and returned to find guests alerting them to the fire.

They discovered the fire spreading into the fitness building, damaging equipment. Attempts to control the fire with chemical extinguishers were unsuccessful.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a defective battery, as it had been submerged in water previously and had caused issues on three prior occasions, though it had been removed before further damage.

The hotel, a well-known resort with a natural water park, has been a popular tourist destination in Chanthaburi. Recently, it underwent management changes and is currently undergoing renovations.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the fire. Guests who had just returned from an international trip and were unable to find accommodation were temporarily checked in. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the police, reported KhaoSod.