Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault

Two women on a motorcycle allegedly exited a side street, leading to an altercation that resulted in a serious assault.

The incident, which involved a man being attacked with a bottle, occurred in the early hours of June 3. Emergency services from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan in Pattaya and police from the Nong Prue station responded to the scene in Soi Phonpraphanimit 27, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

They found a 20 year old man with a head injury from being struck with a hard object. First aid was administered before he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Krittiya, a 20 year old woman, the girlfriend of the injured man, explained that they were returning home on a motorcycle when they nearly collided with two women who exited an alley without checking the traffic. This forced them to brake suddenly.

In anger, Krittiya reportedly shouted at the women, questioning their ability to apologise. The couple continued to a convenience store at the entrance of Soi Phonpraphanimit 27, where the two women confronted them, asking if they had been insulted earlier. Despite Krittiya’s apology, the situation escalated when the women threatened to involve their partners.

Shortly after, a group believed to be the partners and friends of the women arrived. They allegedly attacked Krittiya’s boyfriend, using a liquor bottle to inflict the head injury.

Krittiya stated that there was no prior acquaintance or conflict with the assailants. Her family plans to file a formal complaint with the Nong Prue police to pursue legal action, reported KhaoSod.

