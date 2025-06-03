Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained

A 41 year old man, aspiring to be the village headman in Bang Phae district, Ratchaburi province, was arrested at his residence. On June 1 at 3pm, police apprehended Sunan under a warrant issued by Ratchaburi Provincial Court, dated May 15, for his involvement in a drug-related conspiracy.

The arrest operation was led by Police Major General Wachiraphong Amornapitak, Ratchaburi Provincial Police Commander, alongside several senior officers, including Police Colonel Teerayut Sutthiponpaisan, Police Lieutenant Colonel Sumet Thongsengiam, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Kitti Thongho. They were supported by Police Captain Krittikorn Unhakan, Police Sub-Lieutenant Somboon Ploymaklam, and Police Sub-Lieutenant Kritchai Salaoi.

Sunan faces serious charges of conspiring with others to engage in drug-related offences, particularly involving type 1 narcotics, methamphetamine, commonly known as yaba. The charges include possessing drugs with the intent to sell, as part of a commercial operation.

The arrest took place at a house in Pho Hak subdistrict, Bang Phae district, Ratchaburi, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 40 year old man was arrested on May 7 after trying to avoid a police checkpoint in Lop Buri. Police found 595 methamphetamine pills, 17.1 grams of crystal meth, a gun, and ammunition in his possession.

The incident occurred during a routine checkpoint on Highway 3333 in Mueang district, Lop Buri, led by Police Colonel Thatch Phosuwan and Police Lieutenant Vissanon Sringam.

The suspect, Apichart, was riding a motorcycle and acting suspiciously, prompting officers to stop and search him. As they approached, he attempted to speed away, but police grabbed the back of his bike, causing him to lose control and crash. Apichart then tried to flee on foot but was swiftly captured.

A search of Apichart and the compartment beneath his motorcycle seat uncovered a cache of drugs and a firearm.

During interrogation, he admitted ownership of the narcotics and weapon. Apichart now faces multiple charges, including possession of a category 1 narcotic with intent to distribute, driving under the influence, use of a category 1 narcotic, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.