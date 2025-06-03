Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok

At least 10 passengers sustained injuries when a tour bus carrying Indian exchange students crashed into a roadside power pole on Phahon Yothin Road near Kor Por Aor Intersection in Bangkok. The accident occurred yesterday, June 2, at 11am on the outbound side of the road in Sai Mai district.

Rescuers from Bangkhen Fire and Rescue responded swiftly to the scene. The bus, operated by ATS Travel Group, was en route from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province to the Asian Institute of Technology in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani province.

The 45 year old driver, Nikom, reported that there were 45 Indian students on board. Approximately 200 metres before the crash site, he attempted to apply the brakes, anticipating a traffic light ahead; however, the brakes failed.

To avoid colliding with vehicles stopped at the red light, he steered off the road, leading to a collision with the power pole. Smoke was observed emanating from the engine shortly after the crash.

Rescuers spent around 30 minutes extricating a guide trapped in the left front of the bus, while other passengers exited through emergency doors and windows. Ten students were injured and taken to a nearby hospital, according to investigators from Sai Mai Police Station, reported Bangkok Post.

The fire and rescue team managed to control the smoke as police commenced investigations to ascertain the precise cause of the accident. The bus suffered significant front-end damage, including a broken windshield from the impact with the power pole.

