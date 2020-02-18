Gunman allegedly shoots and kills ex-wife at mall in Bangkok, another injured | The Thaiger

image
Bangkok

Gunman allegedly shoots and kills ex-wife at mall in Bangkok, another injured

9 hours ago

February 18, 2020
Bangkok police report that a woman was shot and killed and a bystander wounded after a man opened fire in a shopping centre this afternoon. The gunman fled the scene straight after the shooting. He’s still at large.

The incident took place in front of a beauty clinic inside Century Movie Plaza, near the Victory Monument. The clinic is identified as the Icon Clinic. The deceased woman is a 28 year old staff member at the clinic. The injured person was a fellow staff member, accord to police. Witnesses report seven shots were fired.

At this stage police speculate that the incident was spurred by some jealousy, not fully understood at this time.

In CCTV footage obtained by Khaosod English, a gunman approaches the victim at her work desk before firing his handgun at her. Bangkok Metro Police say they’ve identified the suspect as Danusorn Nooncharoen, an ex-husband of the victim. The gunman reportedly works in security at the Siam Paragon shopping centre. According to police, the couple divorced last week after 10 years of marriage.

The shooting comes 10 days after a deranged soldier opened fire inside another shopping mall in Korat, north east Thailand. The rampage left 29 people dead, including the gunman and just over 5 weeks following another shooting at a Lop Buri gold shop at the Robinsons Shopping Centre.

Despite all these incidents and the prevalence of guns in the hands of private citizens in Thailand, there has been no discussion from government officials about better gun controls.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

Gunman allegedly shoots and kills ex-wife at mall in Bangkok, another injured | News by The Thaiger

1 dead, 1 injured in Bangkok mall shooting, gunman escapes

9 hours ago

February 18, 2020

1 dead, 1 injured in Bangkok mall shooting, gunman escapes | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Police are seeking the whereabouts of Danusorn Nooncharoen - Police photo

One woman is dead and a bystander injured after a gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in downtown Bangkok on this afternoon. The incident occurred in front of a beauty clinic inside Century Movies Plaza, just steps away from a tourist shopping area. The victim killed was a 28 year old employee of the clinic, while the injured victim was her colleague. Police say at least seven shots were fired

The gunman fled the scene after the shooting. Initial investigations show the murder was spurred by jealousy, though a police spokesman says no motive has been ruled out.

A senior police officer describes the perpetrator as a the victim’s boyfriend, Danusorn Nooncharoen, reportedly a physician. Anyone who may have information about the suspect’s whereabouts is advised to alert the police by dialing 1599 or 02-354-6958.

1 dead, 1 injured in Bangkok mall shooting, gunman escapes | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: The scene of the shooting inside Bangkok’s Century Mall today – Khaosod

The shooting comes barely a week after a soldier opened fire inside a shopping mall in Korat city in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima. The rampage left 30 people, including the gunman, and raised concerns over the public’s safety from gun violence.

This is a developing story. The Thaiger will provide updates as they become available.

SOURCE: Khaosod

Air Pollution

Air purifiers to be added to the top of Bangkok buses. Really…

14 hours ago

February 18, 2020

Air purifiers to be added to the top of Bangkok buses. Really… | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The air-pollution-busters being installed on Bangkok bus tops - The Nation

“It is like a single dead pixel on your phone, hardly noticeable”

Air purifiers sitting on tops of buses. Apparently this is another solution for Bangkok’s air pollution problems. Sounds like the people selling the mobile bus-top air purifiers have a very convincing sales person!

But Bangkok’s Mass Transit Authority director Surachai Eamvachirasakul says the department will go ahead with plans to install the air purifiers on top of Bangkok’s public buses. The promise is that it will reduce dust pollution. The air-filtration systems which will be installed on top of some of the state-operated buses are said to be capable of sucking in polluted air and blowing out clear air behind it. The director cited several test runs of the system as “evidence”.

“The device is capable of filtering 10,000 cubic metres of air per one trip. Scientific research indicated that an adult would breathe in an average 0.5 cubic metres per hour, so a bus would be able to provide clear air to more than 20,000 people on the road.”

This fuzzy maths shows an appalling ignorance of the larger pollution problem, most of which comes from plantation fires to the north of the capital – little to do with any local city contributions.

Even Chulalongkorn University biologist Jessada Denduangboripant says the plan “will have a near-zero impact on the PM2.5 dust particles”. Near zero. That’s a much closer estimate of the effectiveness of strapping air purifiers to the tops of the buses. Better still, don’t run the polluting old diesel buses in the first place which may cause more pollution per kilometre than the air purifiers could ever ‘filter’.

“If it is working as claimed, I believe it will only be capable of cleansing just a pixel of Bangkok,” Jessada said to Khaosod English.

Another scientist opined that the effectiveness of the air purifiers “would be trivial at best”, given the amount of air in the capital city against what the machines could process.

Matipon Tangmatitham, a researcher at the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand got out his calculator.

“Based on the area of Bangkok and the height of dust particles from the ground, it gives out 1.568E+12 cubic metres of air that needed to be filtered. But the scheme would only produce 20,000 cubic meters of clean air, even when all the 500 buses are on the road.”

(And how much pollution is caused by the 500 buses cruising around the city?)

But BMTA director Surachai hit back at the scientists with a test result he gathered, which compares PM2.5 level before entering the device at 48-52 AQI with 1-5 AQI after passing through the device.

In truth, the effectiveness of the system would be almost impossible to calculate on a city-wide situation. A few extra kilometres of wind strength from the north on a day of burn-offs in the north would blow the pollution readings off the scale, completely obliterating any tiny improvements made in the immediate vicinity of the passing bus.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

Air purifiers to be added to the top of Bangkok buses. Really... | News by The ThaigerAir purifiers to be added to the top of Bangkok buses. Really... | News by The Thaiger

Bangkok

Bangkok shooter granted bail despite drugs

3 days ago

February 16, 2020

Bangkok shooter granted bail despite drugs | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Police escort Ekachai Jaruksin to hospital for examination Friday - Pornprom Satrabhaya, Bangkok Post

A Bangkok shop owner who set off a panic by firing dozens of gunshots on Friday morning was released on bail after his first court appearance yesterday. Forty-eight year old Ekachai Jaruksin faces charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a public area, narcotics possession and using illicit drugs.

Police took him to the Criminal Court yesterday morning to seek his detention for 12 days while they investigate the case. But the court granted temporary release on 350,000-baht bond, on condition that he do nothing else to threaten public safety.

The drama began when shots were fired from the building of the Best Sports shop in a local market at around 4am Friday. Police found the man firing from the third floor of the shop. They cordoned off the area and asked relatives of the man, later identified as Ekachai, the shop’s owner, to calm him down. After negotiation, he surrendered around 10:30am and was taken into custody.

Police searched his room inside the shop and found two pistols, many rounds of ammunition, an undisclosed amount of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect told police he fired the shots in anger over family and business problems. He insists he had no intention of hurting anyone. But the incident caused panic in the neighbourhood, coming just days after the mass shooting which left 30 people including the gunman dead in Nakhon Ratchasima.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

